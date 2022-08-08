Technology News
loading

Taiyi Group Acquires Huobi’s Tool Ahead of Metaverse Dive in Anti-Crypto China

While the Taiyi Group is a blockchain-focussed tech player in China, the Huoxun tool is an instant messaging social platform launched in 2018 by Huobi.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 8 August 2022 12:08 IST
Taiyi Group Acquires Huobi’s Tool Ahead of Metaverse Dive in Anti-Crypto China

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Julien Tromeur

The Taiyi Group will use it to build optimised and upgraded metaverse communities

Highlights
  • China is witnessing a boom in metaverse technologies
  • Taiyi Group aims to create a memorable social stage with Huoxin
  • Chinese firms like Baidu, Tencent are investing in the metaverse

Tech firms in China, that have had to restrict their work in the crypto sector under strict government oversight, have found a new interest in the metaverse sector. In a new development, China's Taiyi Group has acquired Huobi's ‘Huoxun' communication tool in order to add more technical details in its metaverse exploration journey. While the Taiyi Group is a blockchain-focussed tech player in China, the Huoxun tool is an instant messaging social platform launched in 2018 by the Huobi crypto exchange.

With Huoxin's acquisition, the Taiyi Group will use the tool to build optimised and upgraded metaverse communities, a report by CryptoPotato said.

The Chinese blockchain player has developed a metaverse platform called the ‘Taiyi Lingjing'. On this virtual world platform, the Taiyi Group has reportedly developed a bunch of metaverse IPs like Lingjing Temple of Heaven, Lingjing Forbidden City, and Datang Lingjing to name a few. Most of these projects are focussed on driving cultural tourism in China.

With Huoxin, the Taiyi Group aims to create the most memorable social stage. The acquired platform will be used to reflect enhancements and redesigns that the Taiyi Group plans to introduce in the metaverse, the report added.

Huoxin's acquisition by the Taiyi Group comes a month after Li Lin, the founder of Huobi, was reportedly exploring the possibility of selling his stakes in the company.

After China imposed a blanket ban on all crypto-related activities in September 2021, Huobi was one of many crypto firms that had to forcefully draw curtains on their operations in the nation.

Headquartered in Seychelles now, Huobi was originally founded in China back in 2013. It now has offices in other nations including South Korea, Japan, and the US.

It's only a matter of time before the global metaverse community witnesses what the Taiyi Group eventually unfolds with the Huoxin tool, especially in the backdrop of China's lack of crypto infrastructure, which should have made for the economic backbone of the metaverse sector.

In recent times, several Chinese tech mammoths like Baidu, Tencent, and Bytedance have poured-in investments into the metaverse sector.

On December 27, Baidu had launched the first domestically produced metaverse called XiRang, also known as Land of Hope.

As per a Reuters report, Tencent has announced the formation of its ‘extended reality' (XR) team for metaverse development.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, China, Taiyi Group, Huoxin, Huobi, Crypto Exchange
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Delhi Crime Season 2 Trailer: Shefali Shah and Co. Chase After an Oily Gang of Killers
Nokia 2660 Flip Feature Phone Price Revealed: Here’s How Much It Costs in Different Markets

Related Stories

Taiyi Group Acquires Huobi’s Tool Ahead of Metaverse Dive in Anti-Crypto China
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon, Flipkart Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  2. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  3. Provident Fund Data of 28 Crore Indians Leaked By Hackers, Says Researcher
  4. Nokia 2660 Flip Feature Phone Price Revealed: Details Here
  5. iPhone 14 Launch May Be Delayed Due to China-Taiwan Tension, Suggests Report
  6. Nokia 110 (2022) With 1,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  7. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  8. OnePlus Nord N20 SE With Dual Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Spotted on Amazon Ahead of Launch: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Dates Revealed, Starts September 18
  2. Nokia 2660 Flip Feature Phone Price Revealed: Here’s How Much It Costs in Different Markets
  3. Taiyi Group Acquires Huobi’s Tool Ahead of Metaverse Dive in Anti-Crypto China
  4. Delhi Crime Season 2 Trailer: Shefali Shah and Co. Chase After an Oily Gang of Killers
  5. Fitbit to Discontinue Support for Music Transfer From Computers This Fall
  6. LG Tone Free T90, T60 With 9 Hours of Battery Life, ANC Unveiled: All Details
  7. Amazon Great Freedom Festival, Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022: Best Offers on Smartphones
  8. Xbox Series S India Price Hiked Again, Now Rs. 37,999: Report
  9. Apple May Delay iPhone 14 Launch Due to Possible Supply Chain Disruptions Caused by China-Taiwan Tension, Suggests Report
  10. WazirX Says Company Operations Being Conducted as Usual After ED Raids: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.