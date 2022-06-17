Technology News
Tag Heuer Adds Support for NFT Watchfaces for ‘Connected Calibre E4’ Smartwatch

The NFTs from Metamask that will make it to the faces of Tag Heuer’s ‘Connected Calibre E4’ watch will be displayed in a hexagonal format.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 17 June 2022 18:06 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Tag Heuer

The NFTs will be displayed in a hexagonal format on the watch

  • The NFTs will be shown along with more animation on the watch
  • Tag Heuer enabled crypto payments for watches recently
  • Luxury brands are flocking towards NFT sector

Tag Heuer watch brand is taking a new step in its Web3 exploration. The Swiss Luxury watch label will now let its users set non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as a watchface. The feature will be enabled in Tag Heuer's ‘Connected Calibre E4' smartwatch. Metamask, an NFT-storing wallet service provider, has been partnered to wire these NFT watch faces. The development comes after Tag Heuer recently opened payments in 12 cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ether among others.

The NFTs from Metamask that will make it to the faces of Tag Heuer's ‘Connected Calibre E4' watch will be displayed in a hexagonal format.

NFTs from popular series including the Bored Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunk, Clone-X, and World of Women will be displayed on these watches.

A cloud of animated particles can also be seen floating around these NFT screensavers.

The watch brand also shared a glimpse of these NFT wallpapers on Twitter.

Crypto wallets from Ledger will also be linked with the Calibre E4 smartwatch to fetch and display NFTs from.

Owners of this smartwatch will have to update their watch software via Google's Play Store and Apple App Store.

"I have had a deep interest in the NFT space, and this feature fits with TAG Heuer's tradition of being avant-garde and innovative in technology," Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer, was quoted as saying.

NFTs are digital collectibles, built on blockchain networks. Several blockchains including Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon are used to base NFTs on.

Back in May, Tag Heuer roped-in BitPay crypto payment service provider to facilitate crypto payments for Tag Heuer watches costing as high as $10,000 (roughly Rs. 7,80,657).

