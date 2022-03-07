Technology News
loading

Switzerland Plans to Freeze Crypto Assets Held by Russian Nationals Within Its Borders: Report

Switzerland claims to have frozen bank accounts and physical assets owned by 223 Russians.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 7 March 2022 17:16 IST
Switzerland Plans to Freeze Crypto Assets Held by Russian Nationals Within Its Borders: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Ronnie Schmutz

Switzerland has taken a strong stance against Russians holding cryptocurrency

Highlights
  • Japan could soon follow Switzerland, Singapore's move
  • Global crypto exchanges have denied requests to block Russian IPs
  • Singapore, South Korea has also announced crypto sanctions

Switzerland's federal government has decided to impose measures to freeze crypto assets owned by Russian individuals and businesses within the country's borders. The move comes hot on the heels of four European Union sanctions imposed by Brussels last week in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and while Ukraine's call on banning Russians from the crypto market was rejected by crypto exchange giants like Binance and Coinbase unless law required it, a host of local crypto exchanges in certain countries have decided to ban Russian IPs.

Swiss Finance Minister, Guy Parmelin, in a statement claims that Switzerland has frozen bank accounts and physical assets owned by 223 Russians, including close associates of President Vladimir Putin. “As of today, all four of the EU's sanctions packages have been adopted and implemented. Since Monday (February 28), bank accounts and assets of 223 Russians, including oligarchs and close Putin confidants, have been identified and frozen within the country,” Parmelin said.

A senior official at the finance ministry further mentioned that freezing crypto assets was essential because Switzerland wants to protect the integrity of its cryptocurrency industry. “If someone holds their crypto key themselves, then, wherever they are, it's going to be virtually impossible to identify them. But if they are using crypto services — funds, exchanges and so on — these service points we can target,” the official stated.

Switzerland's plans to freeze Russian-owned crypto assets was quickly followed by South Korea and Singapore over the weekend. Singapore announced sanctions against Russia, with the country restricting crypto transactions deemed to evade sanctions, while South Korean exchanges decided to bar Russian IP addresses.

While there's been no announcement made yet but Japan is also reportedly (via Japan Times) considering a similar move with the country's financial regulator and the industry body for cryptocurrencies beginning discussions to assess how sanctions can be effectively enforced against Russia.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Switzerland, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine Russia War, Russia Ukraine Crisis
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy S22, Older Galaxy S-Series Phones Delisted by Geekbench Over Performance Throttling

Related Stories

Switzerland Plans to Freeze Crypto Assets Held by Russian Nationals Within Its Borders: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Uber, Ola Ordered to Get Valid Licences or Shut Operations in Maharashtra
  2. Apple’s New M2 Chip for MacBook Reportedly Spotted Day Before Launch Event
  3. iPhone SE 3, New iPad Air May Debut Alongside a New 7K Apple Studio Display
  4. Asus 8z Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: All You Need to Know
  5. BSNL's Cheapest Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Is Here: See Details
  6. Poco M4 Pro Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  7. Samsung Unveils New A-Series, M-Series Smartphones: Details Here
  8. Realme C35 Budget Phone With 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Cryptocurrency Market Lays Low Following BTC, ETH Tumble
#Latest Stories
  1. Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Series With 4K Bezel-Less Display, 4.1 Channel 100W Speakers Launched in India
  2. Switzerland Plans to Freeze Crypto Assets Held by Russian Nationals Within Its Borders: Report
  3. BSNL Rs. 329 Bharat Fiber Entry Broadband Plan With Up to 20Mbps Speeds, 1000GB Data Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22, Older Galaxy S-Series Phones Delisted by Geekbench Over Performance Throttling
  5. ‘Pure Gold Mathematics’: Bitcoin Garners Praises from Apple’s Steve Wozniak
  6. Google Pixel 6a Specifications Tipped via Geekbench, Listed to Come With Google's Tensor Chipset
  7. Even Google Agrees There’s No Going Back to the Old Office Life
  8. Uber, Ola Slammed by Bombay High Court for Operating Without Valid Licences in Maharashtra, Get March Deadline
  9. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Specifications Leak Suggests no 3.5mm Jack; Galaxy A33 Details Surface Alongside
  10. Tesla Gigafactory in Germany Gets Conditional Green Light After Several Delays
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.