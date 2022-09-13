Technology News
loading

Starbucks Ropes in Ethereum Scaling Solution Polygon to Launch Its NFT Rewards Program

The initiative is billed as an extension of the existing Starbucks Rewards program.

Written by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 13 September 2022 17:12 IST
Starbucks Ropes in Ethereum Scaling Solution Polygon to Launch Its NFT Rewards Program

Photo Credit: Starbucks

Starbucks customers can buy and trade collectable digital stamps over coffee

Highlights
  • The Starbucks Odyssey program will launch later this year
  • The program will give away NFT stamps to customers, employees
  • Users can buy Starbucks NFTs with debit and credit cards

Starbucks has tapped popular scaling solution Polygon as its blockchain provider for what the coffee giant is calling a Web3 "odyssey." The new initiative will allow Starbucks Rewards loyalty program members and Starbucks partners (employees) in the US to earn and purchase digital collectible stamps in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The company said the membership program will unlock access to "immersive coffee experiences: from unique merchandise and artist collaborations to invitations to exclusive events."

"Leveraging Web3 technology will allow our members to access experiences and ownership that were not possible before. Starbucks Odyssey will transcend the foundational benefits that our Starbucks Rewards members have come to love, and unlock digital, physical and experiential benefits that are uniquely Starbucks," a Starbucks blog post read.

The Starbucks NFT launch is an extension of the Starbucks Rewards collection program, and customers will use their login credentials to access them. The traditional version of the loyalty program allows Starbucks customers to top it with a certain amount of money and pay for their drinks with access to free drinks and free WiFi. This program was launched in 2008 and was overhauled in 2010 with the launch of the company's mobile app.

Once logged in, members can engage in Starbucks Odyssey 'journeys' — a series of activities, such as playing interactive games or taking on fun challenges to deepen their knowledge of coffee and Starbucks. Members will be rewarded for completing journeys with a digital collectible 'journey stamp' (NFT).

"Each digital collectable stamp will include a point value based on its rarity, and the stamps can be bought or sold among members within the marketplace, with ownership secured on a blockchain," said Starbucks.

Brady Brewer, CMO at Starbucks, told TechCrunch that the company has been planning this initiative for at least six months. The company has been fast at accepting technological innovation, particularly related to cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Brewer claims their investment in NFTs is part of a strategy to enhance its business model and growth its existing loyalty program. In addition, the company executive emphasised the potential for Polygon NFTs to foster communities and give them access to exclusive products.

However, the company won't advertise the use of blockchain technology in its loyalty program.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Starbucks, Polygon, NFT, Web3
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Demand High; iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Struggle: Ming-Chi Kuo

Related Stories

Starbucks Ropes in Ethereum Scaling Solution Polygon to Launch Its NFT Rewards Program
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion First Impressions: A New Flagship Killer in Town
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion Launched in India: All Details
  3. Realme Narzo 50i Prime With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  4. Poco M5 to Go on Sale Today in India via Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Details
  5. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  6. Apple to Release iOS 16, watchOS 9 Today: All Details Here
  7. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Price, Specifications Unveiled Ahead of September 14 Launch
  8. Google Plans to Assemble Pixel Smartphones in India: Report
  9. Vivo Y22 With MediaTek G70 SoC Launched in India: Details
  10. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max First Impressions: Lots to Like
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel 13th Gen Processors' Specifications Accidentally Revealed: All Details
  2. Starbucks Ropes in Ethereum Scaling Solution Polygon to Launch Its NFT Rewards Program
  3. Hush Hush Trailer: Juhi Chawla and Co Try Covering Up a Murder in Amazon Prime Video Thriller Series
  4. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Demand High; iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Struggle: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Xiaomi Civi 2 Will Launch This Month; Might Come With MIUI 13: Report
  6. Paramount Pictures to Revive Lindsay Lohan’s Mean Girls in Web3 Avatar, Here’s The Buzz
  7. Itel Vision Series Phone Will Reportedly Launch in India Soon; Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  8. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Tipped to Offer Up to 256GB of Storage in Europe: Details
  9. Google Reportedly Faces $25.4 Billion in Damages Claims Over Adtech Practices in UK, Dutch Courts
  10. Halo Lead Bonnie Ross Stepping Down From 343 Industries, Served 15 Years With the Franchise
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.