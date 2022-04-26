Technology News
loading

Standard Chartered Bank Joins Other Lenders in Metaverse, Acquires Land in The Sandbox

Incorporated in 1853, the Standard Chartered bank currently runs over 1,000 branches and outlets across more than 70 countries.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 26 April 2022 17:49 IST
Standard Chartered Bank Joins Other Lenders in Metaverse, Acquires Land in The Sandbox

Photo Credit: LinkedIn/ Standard Chartered Bank

Metaverse could be a $13 trillion opportunity with five billion users by 2030

Highlights
  • Standard Chartered bank looking for service expansion
  • Standard Chartered bank’s detailed metaverse plans unknown
  • Earlier this month Mastercard’s plans of entering metaverse surfaced

The Standard Chartered Bank from the UK, has announced its entry into the metaverse. The London-headquartered lender has purchased a chunk of virtual real estate in the Mega City district of The Sandbox metaverse. In the digital world, this area is reportedly a culture hub inspired by talents from Hong Kong. The move is initiated by SC Ventures, the innovation, fintech investment, and ventures arm of the Standard Chartered Bank. The financial giant is looking to expand services and experiences for its customers.

Incorporated in 1853, the bank currently runs over 1,000 branches and outlets across more than 70 countries with employs exceeding 87,000 people.

The bank is now looking to engage with sports and art communities, that are getting active in the metaverse.

“SCBHK will actively engage its clients, partners, staff, and the tech community, to explore co-creation opportunities in this new and exciting space. For the past few years, we have been building business models in crypto, digital assets and see the rise of the metaverse as a critical milestone in the Web3 evolution,” Bitcoin.com quoted Alex Manson, head of Standard Chartered's SC Ventures as saying.

Bill Winters, the Group Chief Executive at Standard Chartered shared the development on LinkedIn.

“We have expanded our “footprint” to the metaverse by being the first bank to acquire virtual land at The Sandbox's Mega City district. I'm excited about the many opportunities to come, including working with our clients and partners to reinvent the rules of engagement in this emerging virtual universe,” Winters wrote.

Meanwhile, other big names from the finance sector are already ramping up activities in the virtual universe.

Visa, and JP Morgan are other notable banks that have begun embracing elements of the Web3 sector.

In March, British bank HSBC also decided to purchase a chunk of digital land in The Sandbox metaverse in order to engage with sports, esports, and gaming enthusiasts.

In fact, earlier this month, Mastercard's fresh filings at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) have hinted about its metaverse entry plans.

A Citi report titled “Metaverse and Money: Decrypting the Future” had recently predicted that the metaverse could be a $13 trillion (roughly Rs. 9,95,15,650 crore) opportunity with five billion users by 2030.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Metaverse, Standard Chartered Bank, The Sandbox
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
PS5 Receiving Variable Refresh Rate Update; Spider-Man, Call of Duty: Vanguard, More Getting Support Patch

Related Stories

Standard Chartered Bank Joins Other Lenders in Metaverse, Acquires Land in The Sandbox
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Nokia G21 With 90Hz Display, '3-Day Battery Life' Launched in India
  3. Nokia 105 (2022), 105 Plus Feature Phones With Wireless FM Launched in India
  4. Philips 55PUT8115/94 Ultra-HD 4K 55-inch LED Smart Android TV Review
  5. PS Plus India Pricing for Deluxe, Extra, and Essential Tiers Revealed
  6. Poco M4 5G India Launch Date Set for April 29: All You Need to Know
  7. Tecno Phantom X with Officially Teased to Arrive in India Soon
  8. Nokia G21, Nokia G11 Tipped to Launch on April 26: All Details
  9. Poco F4 GT Gaming Smartphone Launched: All Details Here
  10. Tata Neu: All You Need to Know About Tata’s ‘Super App’
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Phantom X India Launch Set for April 29: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Instagram's New Enhanced Tags on Reels Makes It Easier for Creators to Get Credit
  3. Moto G62 5G Specifications Tipped by Listings; 6,000mAh Battery, Android 12 Expected
  4. Nitin Gadkari Urges Advance Action Over EV Fire Incidents, Shares Concerns Over Rising Temperature on EV Batteries
  5. Microsoft Teams Will Soon Be Available to Download From Microsoft Store
  6. Poco F4 GT With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple Ships a Million 'Made in India' iPhone Units in Q1 2022: CyberMedia Research
  8. Diablo Immortal Gets June 2 Release Date, Also Coming to PC
  9. Nokia Licensee HMD Global to Boost Exports From India, Calls It Key Destination for Manufacturing
  10. iPhone 14 Pro CAD Render Tips Design, Thinner Side Bezels
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.