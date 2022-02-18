Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Cryptocurrency
  • YouTuber 'Coffeezilla' Exposes Alleged NFT Project Scam Worth $20 Million

YouTuber 'Coffeezilla' Exposes Alleged NFT Project Scam Worth $20 Million

OpenSea deleted the Squiggles NFT project hours after its launch and are yet to restore it on the platform.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 18 February 2022 17:46 IST
YouTuber 'Coffeezilla' Exposes Alleged NFT Project Scam Worth $20 Million

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Squiggles

The Sqiggles NFT project has been marketed heavily on platforms like Twitter

Highlights
  • Scammers allegedly used the Squiggles NFT project to defraud investors
  • The suspects were allegedly identified as part of a larger NFT scam group
  • The scammers allegedly created hype by offering fake giveaways to friends

US-based YouTuber and Internet personality Coffeezilla, aka Stephen Findeisen, who investigates online scams, has uncovered an alleged conspiracy by non-fungible token (NFT) scammers that could have potentially earned $20 million (roughly Rs. 150 crore). In a video published recently, the YouTuber with close to 9,50,000 subscribers, described how scammers attempted to use the Squiggles NFT project to defraud unsuspecting investors. The project received a lot of publicity and it is alleged that it attracted a number of shadow crypto wallets who were engaged in pumping up volumes. However, the project has since been pulled from the NFT marketplace OpenSea.

While it was listed on OpenSea, Coffeezilla claimed that it discovered a series of counterfeit wallets created by a person who bought Squiggles, which translated into counterfeit volumes worth millions of dollars. The purchased squiggles were then flipped over to OpenSea for less money.

Citing an example of his findings, the YouTuber revealed that a single account spent ETH 800 (worth $2.34 million or Rs. 17.5 crore) spread over two transactions, resulting in the creation of hundreds of new wallets. Although the reasoning behind buying Squiggles and selling them at a loss is unclear, Coffeezilla claims it was intended to give the illusion of overwhelming interest for people to buy and then abandon the project.

The project started raising doubts just before it was launched when hours before the drop, an anonymous user published a 60-page report accusing Squiggles' founders of being paid puppets. At the same time, the real people behind the project are said to belong to a group of NFT mass scammers operating under the name “NFT Factory LA”. The scammers allegedly promoted Squiggles by giving away fake gifts to close friends. The team of scammers also rented an actual office and hired actual employees to cover all the loose ends.

According to Coffeezilla, the project's founders are taking advantage of verified Twitter accounts to manipulate the social media platform to defame the person behind the dossier. Interestingly, users who inquired more about the dossier were immediately banned on the Squiggles Discord channel.

As per a report by Finbold, the suspects have been identified as Gavin, Gabe, Ali, and a person who is thought to be a high school student. Notably, one of the accused was acting as a puppet for the criminals released a video denying the allegations.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Activision Harassment Cases Investigation Expanded

Related Stories

YouTuber 'Coffeezilla' Exposes Alleged NFT Project Scam Worth $20 Million
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Debut in India: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre-Booking Offers Revealed: All You Need to Know
  3. iPhone 14 Pro Models Tipped to Launch With 8GB of RAM
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G With 64-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India
  5. Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop With 360Hz Display Debuts in India
  6. OnePlus Products Lineup Tipped, Multiple Nord Series Phone Expected
  7. Poco X4 Pro 5G May Get a 108-Megapixel Primary Camera, 67W Charging
  8. OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge Launched in India: All Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  10. AMD Ryzen 6000 Series ‘Zen 3+’ CPUs Launched for Slim Gaming Laptops
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Testing Document Preview Feature for Images, Videos on Android: Report
  2. YouTuber 'Coffeezilla' Exposes Alleged NFT Project Scam Worth $20 Million
  3. Activision Harassment Cases Investigation Expanded
  4. SelfWealth to Become Australia’s First Brokerage Firm With Crypto Offerings
  5. Snapchat Finally Allows Users to Change Their Username: Here's How
  6. Tesla Faces Another Investigation in US, This time for Unexpected Braking
  7. Tencent, Alibaba Added to 'Notorious Markets' List by US
  8. Miko 3 AI-Powered Educational Robot for Kids Launched in India
  9. Motorola Frontier Leaked Renders Show 194-Megapixel Camera With a Massive Lens
  10. Vivo Y15s With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.