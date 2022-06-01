Technology News
loading

South Korea to Invest Over $177 Million in Opening Firms, Jobs in Metaverse Sector

Lim Hyesook, minister of science, information and communication technologies in South Korea has reportedly made this announcement.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 1 June 2022 14:34 IST
South Korea to Invest Over $177 Million in Opening Firms, Jobs in Metaverse Sector

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Heung Soon

South Korea is one of the first nations in the world, to pour investments in metaverse

Highlights
  • South Korea plans to host creative activities in the metaverse
  • Country is planning a national metaverse project as well
  • South Korea aims to open more jobs for metaverse developers

Metaverse projects coming to life in South Korea are to witness loads of support from the government there. The Asian tech hub is planning to invest over $177 million (roughly Rs. 1,372 crore) in supporting metaverse projects that will also trigger job opportunities in the sector. Lim Hyesook, minister of science, information and communication technologies in South Korea has reportedly made this announcement, forwarding the government's belief on the potential of the metaverse industry.

Calling the metaverse an “uncharted digital continent with indefinite potential,” Hyesook said South Korea wants to participate in growing its national metaverse ecosystem, Bitcoin.com reported on June 1.

A 3D-iteration of Internet as we use today, the metaverse conceptualises a fully functional virtual universe, where people will be able to work, study, and socialise as digital avatars.

Research reports expect the market opportunity for the metaverse to reach $800 billion (roughly Rs. 59,58,719 crore) by 2024.

South Korea is one of the first nations in the world, to pour investments to grow the metaverse industry in its nation.

In February, Seoul's Ministry of Science, ICT, and Future Planning of South Korea allocated KRW 223.7 billion (roughly Rs. 1,400 crore) towards the development of a national metaverse project.

The government of South Korea plans to host creative activities, a metaverse developer contest, as well as a hackathon to select the best team to be part of this project.

Other elements of Web3, including cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) also make for significant parts of the metaverse.

While cryptocurrencies act as a mode of payment and rewards, engageable NFTs add life to the digital universe.

Meanwhile, the Seoul Metropolitan Government (SMG) has announced plans of making Seoul the first South Korean city to enter the metaverse.

In November last year, the South Korean military had also reportedly announced that it would phase in metaverse applications to soldier training programmes by the 2030s.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: South Korea, Metaverse, Cryptocurrency, NFT
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Redmi Note 11T Pro Reportedly Sold Over 270,000 Units in China in First Hour of Sale

Related Stories

South Korea to Invest Over $177 Million in Opening Firms, Jobs in Metaverse Sector
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto E32s With 5,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on June 2
  2. LeTV Y1 Pro With iPhone 13-Like Design Launched: All Details Here
  3. Xiaomi OLED Vision (55-inch) Ultra-HD Android TV Review
  4. Murena One Debuts to De-Google Smartphone Experience
  5. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Specifications Surface Online: Details
  6. Moto G82 5G India Launch Tipped on June 9: All Details Here
  7. Airtel Brings 3 New Broadband Plans With Access to OTT Platforms, TV Channels
  8. Amazfit GTS 2 New Version India Launch on June 5: All Details
  9. OnePlus Made the Top Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 22: Report
  10. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Patent Suggests Apple Wanted to Embed Camera Into Apple Watch
  2. South Korea to Invest Over $177 Million in Opening Firms, Jobs in Metaverse Sector
  3. Blue Origin's Fifth Crewed Space Mission NS-21 to Launch on June 4 After Delaying It on May 20
  4. Redmi Note 11T Pro Reportedly Sold Over 270,000 Units in China in First Hour of Sale
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specifications Surface Online, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Tipped
  6. US Cybersecurity Agency Says Voting Machines in 16 States May Have Software Vulnerabilities
  7. Murena One Privacy-First Android Phone With 'DeGoogled' OS Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. DeFi App Mirror Protocol Suffers Fresh Exploit Due to LUNA Classic Pricing Error
  9. ISRO to Launch Communication Satellite GSAT-24 From French Guiana on June 22
  10. Stranger Things 4 Beats Bridgerton Season 2 to Deliver Netflix's Biggest Opening Weekend
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.