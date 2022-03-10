Technology News
loading

South Korea’s Icon Cryptocurrency Surges by Over 60 Percent After Yoon Suk-yeol Wins Presidency

Yoon Suk-yeol minted his signature on the ICON blockchain last year, that could have played a role in ICX’s overnight surge.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 10 March 2022 18:48 IST
South Korea’s Icon Cryptocurrency Surges by Over 60 Percent After Yoon Suk-yeol Wins Presidency

Photo Credit: Pixaby/ Heung Soon

Over two million South Korean nationals are experimenting in the crypto arena

Highlights
  • ICX token has surged by over 60 percent in 12 hours
  • ICX token’s market cap is over $668 million (roughly Rs. 5,100 crore)
  • South Korea’s new President Yoon Suk-yeol is pro-crypto

Icon (ICX) cryptocurrency, born out of South Korean blockchain ICON, has risen over 60 percent in the last twelve hours. The development comes at a time when the overall crypto market has been fluctuating on an everyday basis in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war. Presently, each ICX token is trading at $0.9027 (roughly Rs. 70) on international exchange CoinMarketCap. The overnight profit for the ICX token follows the election of pro-crypto politician, Yoon Suk-yeol as the next President of the country.

Launched in September 2017 as an initial coin offering (ICO), ICX token quickly raised $43 million (approximately 330 crore). Its current circulating supply has swelled to over 734 million ICX coins with a market cap of over $668 million (roughly Rs. 5,100 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

South Korea's new President, Yoon Suk-yeol , amously minted his signature on the ICON blockchain last year in December. His election as the President seems to have single-handedly influenced the ICX price increase.

Elements of the crypto sector played a pivotal role in South Korea's election debate, with both candidates releasing campaign-related non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to attract voters.

As per South Korean daily Hankyung, the cryptocurrency sector is enjoying its second nationwide boom in South Korea since 2018, with over two million nationals experimenting in the arena.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Icon, ICX, South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, NFT, non fungible token
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
EU to Probe 'Political' Use of Pegasus Spyware in Member Countries
iQoo Z6 5G India Launch Confirmed; Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Official Announcement

Related Stories

South Korea’s Icon Cryptocurrency Surges by Over 60 Percent After Yoon Suk-yeol Wins Presidency
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme TechLife Watch S100 Smartwatch, TechLife Buds N100 Debut
  2. iPad Air (2022) With Apple M1 SoC Launched: Price in India, Sale Date
  3. iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone XR vs iPhone 11: Price, Specifications Compared
  4. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Watch 2 Lite Launched in India
  5. iQoo Z6 5G With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India Soon
  6. Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE With Triple Cameras Launched in India: All Details
  7. Oppo Find X5 Pro First Impressions: A Stunningly Designed Flagship
  8. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: Still Worth It?
  9. Haier OLED Pro TV With 65-Inch 4K Display, Gaming Mode Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Book 2 Pro 360 India Launch Tipped by Amazon
#Latest Stories
  1. Search Interest in NFTs and Metaverse Fading, Shows Google Trends
  2. Blaupunkt CyberSound Smart TV Models With 40W Speakers, HDR Support Launched in India
  3. CBDCs to Have Little Impact on Private Stablecoins, Claims Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro Appears on Geekbench, Certification Sites Ahead of India and Global Debut
  5. Slim Jim Plans to Launch ‘Meataverse’, Files for Trademarks for Virtual Universe Entry
  6. Kraken Announces $10 Million Aid Package for Ukraine, Promises $1,000 in Bitcoin Each for Its Ukrainian Users
  7. iQoo Z6 5G India Launch Confirmed; Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Official Announcement
  8. South Korea’s Icon Cryptocurrency Surges by Over 60 Percent After Yoon Suk-yeol Wins Presidency
  9. EU to Probe 'Political' Use of Pegasus Spyware in Member Countries
  10. Haier OLED Pro TV With 65-Inch 4K Display With 120Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Atmos Support Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.