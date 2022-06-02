Technology News
loading

South Korea's Government Plans New Digital Assets Oversight Committee in the Wake of Terra Collapse

The collapse of Terra has hastened calls for stiffer government oversight on the crypto sector in South Korea.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 2 June 2022 12:20 IST
South Korea's Government Plans New Digital Assets Oversight Committee in the Wake of Terra Collapse

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Daniel Bernard

South Korea is set to launch a crypto oversight committee after the Terra crash

Highlights
  • Crypto assets are under the scanner in Korea after the UST/LUNA crash
  • A Digital Asset Committee is being formed by the end of June
  • The FSS is working to standardise risk assessment for virtual assets

The recent Terra UST/LUNA collapse has given rise to several calls for government regulation in the crypto space and South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) — the country's integrated financial regulator that examines and supervises financial institutions, has decided to take on the mantle of analysing the risk characteristics of domestic virtual assets as a way to manage risks in the virtual asset market. In order to analyse the risk characteristics of domestic virtual assets, the FSS plans to entrust research services to institutions with public trust to begin with.

The government's decision to delegate the FSS as the body incharge of virtual assets arrives after months of deliberation on who should take on the task of oversight the industry, as per a Korea Herald report. Moving forward, the FSS will oversee the previously introduced measures including the act on 'Reporting and Using Specified Financial Transaction Information', which imposes restrictions on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Amid signs that Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon was facing legal trouble in South Korea, the country's ruling party has also recently announced that it would launch a new Digital Asset Committee within the early stages of June, according to local news outlet NewsPim.

According to the local report, the committee will serve as a watchdog over the crypto industry and will be responsible for policy preparation and supervision, up until the forthcoming 'Framework Act for Digital Assets' is enacted and a formal government entity devoted to crypto is established.

The committee will serve under the FSS in an attempt by the South Korean government to enhance policy effectiveness by streamlining oversight efforts on crypto.

The government in an announcement also recently reaffirmed its plan to charge and demand a 20 percent income tax on gains from cryptocurrency transactions from next year. Those who earned more than 25 million won ($22,400 or roughly Rs. 17.4 lakh) or more during 2022 will be subject to the income tax.

The government also decided to prevent cryptocurrency operators from being able to engage in transactions or brokerage services themselves in an effort to enhance transparent operation of cryptocurrency exchanges.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, South Korea, Crypto regulation, Terra
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Google TV App With Remote Feature, Rental Library Now Available on iOS

Related Stories

South Korea's Government Plans New Digital Assets Oversight Committee in the Wake of Terra Collapse
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ExpressVPN Rejects Government's Demands, Removes VPN Servers in India
  2. Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg Says Leaving Company After 14 Years
  3. Dogecoin Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk a 'Grifter' Who Can't Run Basic Code
  4. Xiaomi OLED Vision (55-inch) Ultra-HD Android TV Review
  5. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Specifications Surface Online: Details
  6. Moto E32s With 90Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Review: A Minor Upgrade
  8. OnePlus Made the Top Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 22: Report
  9. LeTV Y1 Pro With iPhone 13-Like Design Launched: All Details Here
  10. Moto E32s With 5,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on June 2
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Working on Multi-Purpose Expandable Display, Concept Patent Spotted: Report
  2. South Korea's Government Plans New Digital Assets Oversight Committee in the Wake of Terra Collapse
  3. Google TV App With Remote Feature, Rental Library Now Available on iOS
  4. Facebook Parent Meta Promotes Chief Growth Officer Javier Olivan to COO: Everything to Know About Him
  5. Moto E32s With 90Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. ExpressVPN Removes VPN Servers in India as Refusal to Comply With Government's Order
  7. Ethereum Update Set to Undergo Ropsten Testnet, Completion to Mark Readiness of ‘Merge’
  8. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Adds Daniela Melchior of The Suicide Squad in Minor Role: Report
  9. Oppo K10 5G Specifications, Image Leaked Ahead of Alleged India Launch
  10. Asus Confirms ROG Phone 6 Series Global Launch for July 5; Event to be Held Virtually
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.