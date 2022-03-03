Technology News
loading

Sotheby's Auction House Sees Double Benefit to Crypto Wave, to Embrace Metaverse and NFTs

"This year we're seeing the overall NFT market could be $40 or $50 billion," Sotheby’s CEO Charles Stewart said.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 3 March 2022 13:05 IST
Sotheby's Auction House Sees Double Benefit to Crypto Wave, to Embrace Metaverse and NFTs

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Pawel Czerwinski

As per Sotheby’s chief executive there is plenty of cross-pollination between the old and new art worlds

Highlights
  • Many don't understand NFTs
  • Opinions on the merits of NFT art vary wildly
  • There is more to the NFT trade than hard cash

Sotheby's auction house is almost three centuries old but its top brass want to embrace the cutting edge of technology and all of its buzzwords — metaverse, NFT, and crypto among them.

"The reason Sotheby's has existed for 277 years is because we have a history of embracing innovation and so NFTs is no different," Charles Stewart, the firm's American chief executive, tells AFP in an interview.

He is talking about non-fungible tokens, the ubiquitous digital objects that are linked to pieces of art or other items, some of which the ancient auction house has sold for millions of dollars over the past year.

And even better for Stewart's business, he says there is plenty of cross-pollination between the old and new art worlds.

"The traditional art world is hearing a lot about NFTs. Many don't understand it. Some have embraced it. But there's absolutely a curiosity," he says on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

"The same is true the other way around. (For) a lot of young technology investors — in particular founders, entrepreneurs — NFTs has been a gateway into the broader art market."

By way of example, crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun shelled out more than $70 million (roughly Rs. 530 crore) at Sotheby's for a work by Swiss-born 20th artist Alberto Giacometti last year.

Over at rival auction house Christie's, a collector paid a similar amount for an NFT by a US artist known as Beeple.

'Explosion of interest'

Opinions on the merits of NFT art vary wildly.

The most famous collections — Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunks — feature cartoon images replicated 10,000 times with algorithm-generated variations.

They are often pilloried for blocky graphics or tacky animation style.

Also, those who buy NFTs do not get a physical product, rather they receive a verified entry on a blockchain — essentially a piece of computer code.

The value comes from the supposed rarity or fame of the object, often driven by celebrity endorsements.

Stewart is unruffled by such criticisms — Sotheby's has sold both CryptoPunks and Bored Apes for millions of dollars — and he expects the market to continue to boom.

"This year we're seeing the overall NFT market could be $40 or $50 billion (roughly Rs. 3,02,891 crore or Rs. 3,78,680 crore)," he says.

For comparison, the traditional art market raised around $50 billion in total last year.

"It was only a year ago that NFTs burst onto our collective awareness and consciousness, and you've seen an explosion in interest since then," he says.

But Stewart says there is more to the NFT trade than hard cash.

"We're not looking at it so much as a specific dollar or euro amount as we are just the engagement of an audience," he says.

"Whether the prices rise or fall, if the interest is there, if the engagement is there, if new creators are connecting with audiences through NFTs and crypto, that's an important trend that we're going to invest behind."

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Sotheby, NFT, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Cryptopunks, Cryptocurrency, Metaverse, Charles Stewart
Redmi Watch 2 Lite India Launch Date Set for March 9: Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Sotheby's Auction House Sees Double Benefit to Crypto Wave, to Embrace Metaverse and NFTs
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BharatPe Removes Ashneer Grover From All Positions at Company
  2. Elon Musk Responds to Russian Space Chief's Warning on Future of ISS
  3. Apple Sends Invites for March 8 Event; New MacBook, iPhone SE 3 Expected
  4. Redmi Watch 2 Lite Will Launch in India on March 9: All You Need to Know
  5. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Price in India and Variants Tipped
  6. Google Pixel Watch, Pixel 6a May Debut in 3 Different Colours
  7. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED With Detachable Keyboard Launched in India
  8. Lenovo Launches New Legion Y7000P, Legion Y9000P Gaming Laptops
  9. OnePlus Nord 3 May Debut in Q2 With 150W Fast Charging Tech
  10. Bridgerton to Moon Knight, the 11 Biggest OTT Movies and Web Series in March
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Said to Pause All Projects, Acquisitions in Russia Amid Ukraine Crisis
  2. Sotheby's Auction House Sees Double Benefit to Crypto Wave, to Embrace Metaverse and NFTs
  3. Redmi Watch 2 Lite India Launch Date Set for March 9: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Poco X4 Pro 5G, Poco Watch India Launch Tipped via Alleged BIS Certification Listing
  5. Ukraine Crisis: G7 Looks to Stop Crypto Assets’ Use as Russia Sanctions Dodge Punitive Measures
  6. Samsung Galaxy A33, Galaxy A13 4G Specifications, Renders Surface Online
  7. Ukraine Vice Prime Minister Twitter-Shaming Firms to Action Over Russia Invasion
  8. Samsung Galaxy Phones Seem to Be Throttling Performance on Select Android Apps, Games
  9. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED With Detachable Keyboard, Stylus Support Launched in India
  10. Google Blocks Russia’s RT, Sputnik Apps From Play Store in Europe Amid Ukraine Crisis
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.