Sony Music May Soon Integrate NFTs With Artists and Songs, Here’s What We Know

The company, formed in 1929, is looking to bring artists as well as music together with the NFT industry.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 9 September 2022 09:01 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

The NFT industry seems to be gaining popularity on a global level

Highlights
  • Several music artists own NFTs
  • Sony Music is trying to bring artists and music closer to NFTs
  • Sony is making inroads in virtual assets sector

Sony Music Entertainment may be looking to venture into the sector of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The company, formed in 1929, is looking to bring artists as well as music together with the NFT industry. The American music giant has filed a trademark application asking permission to cover ‘audio and video recordings featuring live musical performances authenticated by NFTs.' With the likes of several music celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, and Madonna, among others — the NFT industry seems to be gaining popularity on a global level.

Sony has filed a trademark application for the Columbia Records logo, intending to use it around NFT-backed media.

While Sony is yet to reveal its NFT-related plans, trademarks attorney Mike Kondoudis has shared screenshots of the company's filings on Twitter.

The application also seeks relevant approvals to covers marketing services, promotion, distribution, marketing, advertising, and online entertainment.

This filing from Sony adds to the big list of already filed patents from companies seeking to explore the NFT arena this year.

This year, so far, number of NFT applications have surpassed those submitted in the crypto, Web3, and metaverse arenas.

By this time, over 5,800 applications and patents concerning NFTs have already made it to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). In 2021, this number stood at 2,087.

Sony Music has been making inroads in the virtual assets sector.

Earlier in March, the music company partnered with Solana-based NFT marketplace Snowcrash and fellow music giant Universal Music Group to release Bob Dylan and Miles Davis NFT collections sometime in 2022.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Sony Music Entertainment, NFTs, Non Fungible Tokens
