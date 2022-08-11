Technology News
Magic Eden Proposes to Build NFT Marketplace for ApeCoin Holders, Submit Proposal to ApeCoin DAO

The proposed marketplace would offer lower sellers’ fees than Magic Eden’s own marketplace.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 11 August 2022 18:28 IST
Magic Eden Proposes to Build NFT Marketplace for ApeCoin Holders, Submit Proposal to ApeCoin DAO

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Magic Eden

If the proposal passes, Magic Eden claims the marketplace can be readied as soon as September.

  • Magic Eden is among the largest players in the Solana NFT market
  • The planned marketplace would operate via the official ApeCoin website
  • Magic Eden’s pitch includes the ability for collectors to bid on NFTs

Magic Eden has made a bold move and put forward a proposal to build an ApeCoinDAO marketplace for the ApeCoin (APE) community, including Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), and Bored Ape Kennel Club (BAKC) holders. The proposal states that the NFT marketplace would operate via the official ApeCoin website and it would be based on Magic Eden's technology. Magic Eden pitched that the collectors can bid on NFTs using a combination of both ETH and ApeCoin. Discounts would be offered to users who purchase using APE.

Tiffany Huang, Magic Eden's content and marketing head, speaking to Decrypt said, "The pitch was inspired by the immense respect we have for the BAYC community and all of Yuga Labs' IP communities."

“..our pitch to bring a strong value offer to the ApeCoin DAO community in the form of product building, community support, and general Ape culture integration into our technology stack.”

The proposed marketplace would offer lower seller fees than Magic Eden's own marketplace as well as OpenSea.

The proposal states that the fees would be 0.75 percent for sellers, with a 1.5 percent base fee that can be cut down with a 0.5 percent discount for trades made in APE, plus another 0.25 percent discount for holders of Bored Ape Yacht Club, Mutant Ape Yacht Club, and Bored Ape Kennel Club NFTs.

Magic Eden has offered to build the marketplace for free. The proposal will be put up for a formal vote as an ApeCoin Improvement Proposal (AIP) for ApeCoin holders.

Huang continued, "As we build on our growth, we want this marketplace to be co-built by the Apes, for the Apes, with minimal effort and no funding required from the community."

If the proposal passes, Magic Eden claims that it can deploy the marketplace as soon as September.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Magic Eden, ApeCoin, BAYC, MAYC, NFT
Magic Eden Proposes to Build NFT Marketplace for ApeCoin Holders, Submit Proposal to ApeCoin DAO
  1. Motorola X30 Pro With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  2. Vivo V25 Pro Will Be Launched in India on August 17: Details
  3. Apple And Kim Kardashian Team Up For New Custom Beats Fit Pro Earbuds
  4. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra Renders Leaked: All Details
  5. Moto G62 With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  6. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  7. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Buds 4 Pro Launch Set for August 11
  8. WhatsApp to Let Users Control Online Presence, Leave Groups Silently, More
  9. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  10. iPhone 14 Pro Series Could be Priced Higher Than Older Models: Kuo
