Technology News
loading

Solana NFT Marketplace Magic Eden Launches Venture Capital Fund for Web 3 Games

Magic Eden is among the largest non-fungible token marketplaces on the Solana blockchain.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 13 July 2022 18:11 IST
Solana NFT Marketplace Magic Eden Launches Venture Capital Fund for Web 3 Games

Photo Credit: Magic Eden

Magic Eden's new gaming investments arm is called Magic Ventures

Highlights
  • Magic Eden has onboarded new members to its gaming division
  • Tony Zhao was a key member at Tencent Games' investment team
  • Magic Eden secured a new funding round less than a month ago

Magic Eden, the largest non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace on the Solana blockchain, has launched an investment arm to back the Web 3 gaming sector. Announcing the news in a statement on Tuesday, Magic Eden said the new unit, Magic Ventures, will invest in Web 3 game developers and infrastructure builders. The firm believes that gaming has the potential to bring millions of users to the blockchain. Tony Zhao, a former key member of Tencent Games, has been appointed as its Head of Gaming Investments.

"The world of gaming is a massive market that has just started to venture into the world of Web 3," Jack Lu, co-founder and CEO of Magic Eden, said in the statement. "We intend to deepen our relationships with both gamers and game developers alike to champion the future of games on the blockchain."

The launch of Magic Ventures and the appointment of Tony Zhao as its head of gaming investments will allow Magic Eden to invest in promising games and gaming infrastructure, which will bolster the growth of Web 3 gaming, the company said.

Tony Zhao is also joined by Yoonsup Choi, Harrison Chang, and Matt Biamonte, who all bear deep knowledge in Web 3 games through their respective backgrounds in professional gaming and eSports. Yoonsup Choi and Harrison Chang are former League of Legends and Fortnite players, while Biamonte, have all individually launched NFT projects.

"With the hiring of Tony, Harrison, Yoon, and Matt, we are building a strong foundation from which we can continue to collaborate with exciting innovators in the Web 3 gaming ecosystem. Eden Games is a fast-growing sector of our business and we're excited to continue its development," added Jack Lu commenting on the new additions to the Magic Ventures team.

The launch also arrives less than a month after Magic Eden raised $130 million (roughly Rs. 1,035 crore) in a Series B funding round at a $1.6 billion (roughly Rs. 12,737.5 crore) valuation. It is unclear how much money Magic Eden intends to park for its ventures unit and whether it has already invested in some startups.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Solana, NFT, Magic Eden
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Oppo India Says Reviewing Rs. 4,389 Crore Notice, Will Take Appropriate Steps

Related Stories

Solana NFT Marketplace Magic Eden Launches Venture Capital Fund for Web 3 Games
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus Zenfone 9 Confirmed to Launch on July 28: Details
  2. Google CEO Sends Hiring Slow Down Memo to Employees: What It Really Means
  3. Nokia T10 Tablet With 8-Inch HD Display, 5,100mAh Battery Announced: Details
  4. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  5. Nothing Phone Power 45W Charger, Accessories Launched in India
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Once Again Tipped to Ship Without Charger
  7. Oppo India Says Reviewing Rs. 4,389 Crore Notice, Will Take Needed Steps
  8. Truecaller Open Doors Real-Time Audio Chat App Announced: Details
  9. Apple AirPods Pro 2 Will Reportedly be Powered by System-in-Package
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G32 Live Images Spotted on NCC Website, Tipped to Come With 5000mAh Battery: Report
  2. PlayStation 5 Faceplates Coming to India, to Be Amazon India Exclusive: Reports
  3. Solana NFT Marketplace Magic Eden Launches Venture Capital Fund for Web 3 Games
  4. Oppo India Says Reviewing Rs. 4,389 Crore Notice, Will Take Appropriate Steps
  5. Emmy Nominations 2022: Succession Leads the Pack, HBO Edges Out Netflix
  6. Oppo Enco X2 TWS Earphones India Launch Date Set for July 18, Flipkart Landing Page Goes Live
  7. WhatsApp Voice Status Updates Coming Soon, Suggests Latest Android Beta Update: Report
  8. New Study Unravels How Sound Helps Relieve Pain in Mice
  9. Bosch to Invest EUR 3 Billion in Chip Production by 2026
  10. Biden’s Crypto Order Now Open for Public Comments, Deadline Closes on August 8
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.