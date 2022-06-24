Technology News
loading

Solana Labs Reveals Details on Upcoming Crypto-Centric Smartphone ‘Saga’, Web3 Kit

Supporting Google’s Android OS, the Saga smartphone will be priced at around $1,000 (roughly Rs. 78,300).

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 24 June 2022 14:31 IST
Solana Labs Reveals Details on Upcoming Crypto-Centric Smartphone ‘Saga’, Web3 Kit

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Austin Federa

Now Solana Labs’ ‘Saga’ smartphone is up for pre-order

Highlights
  • Saga to feature several Web3 offerings including built-in wallet
  • Previously HTC and Samsung have tried making crypto-centric phones
  • The public response to Solana’s smartphone offering seemed positive

Solana Labs is expanding blockchain to the smartphone segment. Anatoly Yakovenko, the CEO of Solana Labs launched a software development tool for Web3 programmes called ‘Solana Mobile Stack' (SMS) on June 23. During this event held in New York, he revealed details of the firm's upcoming smartphone named ‘Saga'. This will be among the world's first-generation of crypto and Web3-centric smartphones when it releases in the early months of 2023. As per Solana co-founder Raj Gokal, they chose the name ‘Saga' because ‘the story of crypto is still being written'.

Supporting Google's Android OS, the Saga smartphone will be priced at around $1,000 (roughly Rs. 78,300) and will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a 6.67-inch OLED display, 12GB RAM, and 512GB of internal storage.

The phone will be loaded with a pro-Web3, decentralised app store featuring dApps.

A crypto wallet called ‘Solana Pay' will be pre-installed in Saga to process transactions via QR codes. A ‘seed vault' will also be part of this phone to safely store all the private keys linked to the device.

“Almost 7 billion people use smartphones around the world and more than 100 million people hold digital assets - and both of those numbers will continue to grow. Saga sets a new standard for the web3 experience on mobile,” Yakovenko said in a blog post.

Yakovenko, who was formerly employed with chipmaker Qualcomm, structurised Solana Labs between 2017-2018.

Now Solana Labs' ‘Saga' smartphone is up for pre-order, making way for more smartphone players to experiment with Web3 integration.

Interested buyers can reserve their devices for a refundable deposit of $100 (roughly Rs. 7,830).

“Those who pre-order may be eligible to receive a Saga Pass, an NFT accompanying the first wave of Saga devices and the first ticket to influencing the direction of the SMS platform,” the post notified.

By combining Web3 with smartphone technology, the team at Solana Labs is aiming to drive crypto adoption on a mass level.

The public response to Solana's smartphone offering seemed positive on Twitter.

Previously, other smartphone brands have also experimented with bringing together crypto and smartphones.

The Exodus line by HTC, Samsung's KlaytnPhone, and the Finney phones by Sirin Labs also tried to make strides in the arena, but failed to make a big market splash.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Crypto, Solana, Solana Labs, Crypto Smartphone, Saga
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price in India Discounted by Rs. 9,000

Related Stories

Solana Labs Reveals Details on Upcoming Crypto-Centric Smartphone ‘Saga’, Web3 Kit
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Suggested to Be Available Initially via a Pre-Order Pass
  2. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price in India Discounted by Over 30 Percent
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Specifications Tipped, Invite System in Place
  5. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  6. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Reportedly Spotted on OnePlus India Ahead of Launch
  7. Poco X4 GT With MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC Launched Globally: All Details
  8. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price, Leaked: All You Need to Know
  9. Poco F4 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  10. Noise i1 Smart Glasses With Touch Controls Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Nova 10 Series Launch Set for July 4, Nova 10 Pro With Snapdragon 778G Spotted on Geekbench
  2. Solana Labs Reveals Details on Upcoming Crypto-Centric Smartphone ‘Saga’, Web3 Kit
  3. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price in India Discounted by Rs. 9,000
  4. Game of Thrones Jon Snow Sequel Series Confirmed by George R.R. Martin
  5. Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro Visits TENAA Certification Site, Key Specifications Tipped
  6. ThinkCyber, Deepview Collaborate for Futuristic Cybersecurity Training in India
  7. OnePlus's Upcoming Products Lineup Tipped to Include TWS Earbuds, Smartwatch, Smart Band, More
  8. Amazon Offering Fire TV Stick With a Wireless Game Controller in India to Attract Casual Gamers
  9. Bitcoin Clings to $21,000 While Polygon and Avalanche See Major Gains
  10. West Bengal Startup Develops New Device That Can Produce Oxygen From Water
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.