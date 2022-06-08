Technology News
loading

Solana Launches $100 Million Fund for South Korean Web3 Startups Reeling From Terra's Ecosystem Crash

The fund will focus on gaming studios, GameFi, NFTs, and DeFi in South Korea.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 8 June 2022 17:46 IST
Solana Launches $100 Million Fund for South Korean Web3 Startups Reeling From Terra's Ecosystem Crash

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Fredrick Tendong

The Solana funding will spread across Web 3 projects

Highlights
  • This is Solana's first geo-specific fund of this scale
  • Solana intends to tap into South Korea's growing gaming community
  • Solana earlier this year co-launched a gaming fund worth $100 million

Solana Ventures and Solana Foundation, the Switzerland-based entity that promotes the growth of the network, have jointly announced a new $100 million (roughly Rs. 777 crore) fund specifically for South Korean crypto startups as it looks to penetrate a developer market still reeling from last month's Terra ecosystem collapse. While the fund will seed investments and grants “across all web 3 verticals,” the public blockchain platform's emphasis will be on startups in the gaming, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and decentralised finance (DeFi) sectors.

General Manager at the Solana Foundation, Johnny B. Lee, has stated in a TechCrunch report that the funds are primarily for Solana-based projects in the country. Consequently, the fund will be available for Korean Web 3 startups. Also, he noted that it will also support projects that were previously based on Terra. Lee believes the firm has been working long enough with Korean developers in the ecosystem to understand what the country's market looks like.

“Korea is at the forefront of Web 3 game design and development and we are focused on helping even more builders in Korea bring their ideas to reality.” Thus, the funds will focus on gaming, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and decentralised finance projects.

Regarding how the firm will disburse the funds, Lee said, "There's a wide range of project sizes, team sizes, so some of [our investments] will be venture-sized checks.”

In addition, Solana will also serve in a technical and advisory role for the Korean developers, helping with product and engineering.

While Solana has launched different funds in the past, this is the first one with a unique geographical focus. In November 2021, the firm set up a $100 million (roughly Rs. Rs. 777 crore) gaming fund together with FTX and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Later in December 2021, it launched a $150 million (roughly Rs. 1,165 crore) fund with Forte and Griffin Gaming Partners.

Compared to the first two funds focused on gaming, the focus of this investment seems broader. This is obvious when you consider it is coming weeks after the Terra ecosystem collapsed, and left the Korean crypto market reeling.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Solana, NFT, Defi, Web3
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Poco F4 5G Launch Confirmed, Leaked Images Tip Triple Rear Cameras

Related Stories

Solana Launches $100 Million Fund for South Korean Web3 Startups Reeling From Terra's Ecosystem Crash
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Launch Date Set for July 12: All You Need to Know
  2. Moto G32 Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Specifications Leaked
  3. LG Eclair QP5 Dolby Atmos Soundbar System Review
  4. Dizo Watch D With Large 1.8-Inch Display Launched in India
  5. Moto G82 5G First Impressions: Stretching Boundaries
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. MacBook Air (2022), 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Chips Launched
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Launch Teased, Display Specifications Surface Online
  9. Realme GT Neo 3T With Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched: Details
  10. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Renders, Price, Specifications Leaked Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Solana Launches $100 Million Fund for South Korean Web3 Startups Reeling From Terra's Ecosystem Crash
  2. Poco F4 5G Launch Confirmed, Leaked Images Tip Triple Rear Cameras
  3. Google Meet for Teachers Adds Automatic Transcription Feature, Q&A Sessions During Livestreams
  4. India’s Data Centre Capacity to Double by 2025 With Rs. 40,000 Crore Investment: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Black Yak Edition Launched: All the Details
  6. Halo Infinite Campaign Co-Op begins in July, Splitscreen Expected to Arrive With Season 3
  7. Crypto Tax FAQs to be Published in Next 22 Days Before July 1: India’s Tax Board Chief
  8. IBM Said to Wind Down Russian Operation Amid Ukraine’s Invasion, Started to Lay Off Employees
  9. Samsung US Launches New Discord Server to Support Its Push Into the Metaverse
  10. Earth Is Unlikely to Reverse Its Magnetic Polarity, Here's Why
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.