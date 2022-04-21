US-based rapper turned businessman Snoop Dogg and his son Cordell Broadus aka “ChampMedici” are bringing digital weed to the metaverse after announcing a partnership with mafia-themed metaverse project MOBLAND. Snoop will own and operate the digital weed farm in MOBLAND — a blockchain game backed by Twitch Co-Founder Justin Kan, Terra's Do Kwon, ​​Animoca Brands and more. A limited collection of Snoop Dogg branded digital weed farm non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and exclusive content from Snoop's son, Champ Medici, will also be made available for players of the game.

As per a press release received by FXEmpire, the weed farms are part of the third generation of NFTs. “NFT 1.0 is about individual character and item, NFT 2.0 is about land and real estate, NFT 3.0 is about business and utility on top of the land and real estate,” says MOBLAND co-founder Roy Liu.

“My son showed me the importance of collaboration with MOBLAND to introduce the first-ever digital weed farms as NFTs. There is a paradigm shift happening here and I want to be at the forefront of this,” said Snoop Dogg.

“I saw my father play video games my whole life. Cannabis and game controllers live hand in hand with him, that's why I think it's no brainer to bring the metaverse and digital weed together, “ added Champ Medici, who is also active in the NFT community.

The first-ever Mafia-themed metaverse previously known as Syn.City, MOBLAND is an action-adventure role-playing game in which the users acquire, manage, trade, and expand members of their syndicate.

The initial game mechanics starts as a real-time card battler — instead of waiting for one's turn in an awkward way, players can deploy the character's abilities when they are cooled off in real-time. Further plans include more gameplay modes such as first-person shooter games, strategy games, farming games, or even MMO games.

Aside from being a hip-hop superstar and a music mogul, Snoop Dogg, meanwhile, is one of the most vocal members of the crypto industry. After building a virtual version of his real-life mansion and holding a virtual concert in The Sandbox, Snoop has now switched his focus to MOBLAND.