Rapper Snoop Dogg has been roped-in by food start-up named ‘Food Fighters Universe' to launch an NFT-themed restaurant in the US. The ambience and other elements of this upcoming eatery will be inspired by Snoop Dogg's BAYC NFT avatar, named Dr. Bombay. BAYC or Borad Apes Yacht Club is a popular series of digital collectibles, depicting variations in the cartoonised representations of bored looking apes. Snoop Dogg has been a popular name in the NFT community. Last year he revealed that he was purchasing digital collectibles under the pseudo-name of Cosmo de Medici.

The news of Snoop Dogg joining its NFT-themed restaurant venture was shared by Food Fighters Universe on Twitter via a video, where the rapper, aged 50, can be seen sporting merchandises referring to his Dr. Bombay BAYC NFT.

Announcing the newest member on the Food Fighters Universe team @SnoopDogg AKA Dr. Bombay :eyes: pic.twitter.com/itZqpG3neQ — Food Fighters Universe | MINTING JUNE (@FoodFightersU) June 3, 2022

Meanwhile, the Food Fighters Universe—a startup co-founded by Andy Nguyen, Kevin Seo, and Phillip Huynh is looking to bring immersive retail dessert experience for customers with an NFT flavour.

The team opened its first such restaurant named ‘Bored & Hungry' in Los Angeles earlier this year.

The owners of this Food Fighters Universe also own BAYC NFTs, that can be commercialised to represent a brand. BAYC, created by Yuga Labs, gives NFT holders complete ownership of their purchased NFTs.

With crypto culture on an expansion drive around the world, several brands are already using NFTs to offer something new with a Web3 twist to their respective customers.

Snoop Dogg, meanwhile, is gearing to delve deeper into the Web3 space.

In April, he announced a partnership with mafia-themed metaverse project MOBLAND to introduce digital weed to the metaverse.

The rapper has also collaborated with Web3 projects such as The Sandbox on Ethereum blockchain and Clay Nation on Cardano blockchain

He also released NFTs based on the classic Nyan Cat meme.