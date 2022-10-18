Snoop Dogg and Billy Ray Cyrus, veterans from the American music industry, are all geared up to launch their NFT collection titled 'A Hard Working Man'. The series is claimed to be a tribute to the hard-working American and is inspired by the artists' collaborative song also based on the same name. While the exact date for the release of this NFT collection remains unknown, it is expected to happen before the end of this year. Metaverse entertainment firm Animal Concerts is also part of this NFT release.

Aimed at bringing the community together, the NFTs from this series will show animated avatars of Snoop Dogg and Cyrus as construction workers, electricians, farmers, and mechanics among others, a press release posted by CoinTelegraph said.

Each NFT will be unique, complete with carefully crafted clothing, body art and other relatable traits.

Snoop and Billy Ray Cyrus throw on their boots and get to work on A Hard-Working Man NFT collection:hiking_boot:@SnoopDogg and @BillyRayCyrus take on different hard-working jobs in each NFT



They have some juicy rewards in the mix, too:eyes:



Snag your spot!:point_right: https://t.co/FkU4UaGP0p pic.twitter.com/G85RQWTn9P — A Hard Working Man NFT Collection (@AHWM_NFT) October 15, 2022

Holders of these NFTs will be rewarded with several kinds of redeemable items, ranging from live concert tickets and backstage passes to flyaway packages to party with Snoop, and even metaverse events featuring Cyrus and Snoop.

If you were waiting for music NFTs to jump on, here's your chance



Web3 & music legend @SnoopDogg is teaming up with @billyraycyrus to launch a new web3 brand: the A Hard Working Man NFT collection:eyes:



Get in the Discord now:point_right: https://t.co/Kq5UWy5IHh pic.twitter.com/1fB4Q2JrEA — A Hard Working Man NFT Collection (@AHWM_NFT) October 17, 2022

Buyers will also gain exclusive access to a multitude of giveaways, member events, limited-time wearables, and future allow list opportunities.

People interested in buying these NFTs are suggested to join the Discord channel for A Hard Working Man.

Animal Concerts meanwhile, have previously organised metaverse events for several music artists including Alicia Keys, Diplo, and Meek Mill.

