Slim Jim Plans to Launch ‘Meataverse’, Files for Trademarks for Virtual Universe Entry

The Slim Jim products are manufactured by Conagra Brands, which has filed for metaverse-related trademarks.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 10 March 2022 18:50 IST
Photo Credit: Facebook/ Slim Jim

People will be allowed to buy, sell, trade, and collect Slim Jim items as NFTs

  • Slim Jim’s metaverse entry has no set date as yet
  • Slim Jim has neither confirmed nor denied any metaverse plans
  • Slim Jim is likely to launch food-inspired NFTs

Slim Jim, the US-based snack brand, is working on debuting into the metaverse in the near future. The meat-snack maker has filed for licences under the names ‘Slim Jim', ‘Meataverse', and ‘Long Boi Gang'. The company, that was introduced in 1928, is now looking to bring ‘services featuring virtual goods, food products, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs)' for the metaverse. People will be allowed to buy, sell, trade, and collect Slim Jim food products in the virtual universe.

The Slim Jim products are manufactured by Conagra Brands, which has filed for metaverse-related trademarks.

American trademark attorney Josh Gerben has tweeted screenshots of these filings that were originally initiated on March 1.

“Downloadable virtual goods namely, digital collectibles using blockchain-based software technology and smart contracts,” the filing from Conagra Brands read, explaining its service idea.

The company aims to create an “online community for digital assets, NFTs, metaverse, and online worlds”.

This is not the first time however, that the Slim Jim brand has linked itself to the crypto sector.

Last April, its Twitter account posted Dogecoin memes during Adweek's March Madness-themed brand competition.

Later in October, Slim Jim reintroduced itself on Twitter with a new name ‘Meata' playing off Facebook's rebranding to Meta.

In recent days, several food brands have filed for metaverse-related trademarks.

Last month, McDonald's filed for trademark applications while planning to launch “a virtual restaurant featuring actual and virtual goods" that will also home-deliver food items.

Bakery and cafe chain Panera Bread has submitted a similar trademark for its entry into the metaverse.

The average time for the US Patent and Trademark Office to review an application for a trademark is about nine-and-a-half months, a report by CoinTelegraph said.

Further reading: NFTs, Non Fungible Tokens, Slim Jim, Metaverse, Conagra Brands, McDonalds, Panera
Kraken Announces $10 Million Aid Package for Ukraine, Promises $1,000 in Bitcoin Each for Its Ukrainian Users
OnePlus 10 Pro Appears on Geekbench, Certification Sites Ahead of India and Global Debut

