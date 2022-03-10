Slim Jim, the US-based snack brand, is working on debuting into the metaverse in the near future. The meat-snack maker has filed for licences under the names ‘Slim Jim', ‘Meataverse', and ‘Long Boi Gang'. The company, that was introduced in 1928, is now looking to bring ‘services featuring virtual goods, food products, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs)' for the metaverse. People will be allowed to buy, sell, trade, and collect Slim Jim food products in the virtual universe.

The Slim Jim products are manufactured by Conagra Brands, which has filed for metaverse-related trademarks.

American trademark attorney Josh Gerben has tweeted screenshots of these filings that were originally initiated on March 1.

“Downloadable virtual goods namely, digital collectibles using blockchain-based software technology and smart contracts,” the filing from Conagra Brands read, explaining its service idea.

The company aims to create an “online community for digital assets, NFTs, metaverse, and online worlds”.

Conagra is creating the MEATAVERSE.



The company has filed new trademark applications for:



1. MEATAVERSE

2. SLIM JIM

3. LONG BOI GANG



The filings indicate that Conagra will launch a virtual world called the "MEATAVERSE" and sell "virtual food products."#Metaverse$CAG pic.twitter.com/kMSy2kv0DJ — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) March 7, 2022

This is not the first time however, that the Slim Jim brand has linked itself to the crypto sector.

Last April, its Twitter account posted Dogecoin memes during Adweek's March Madness-themed brand competition.

Later in October, Slim Jim reintroduced itself on Twitter with a new name ‘Meata' playing off Facebook's rebranding to Meta.

Introducing MEATA pic.twitter.com/hnfN8tXfee — Slim Jim :rocket: MEATA (@SlimJim) October 28, 2021

In recent days, several food brands have filed for metaverse-related trademarks.

Last month, McDonald's filed for trademark applications while planning to launch “a virtual restaurant featuring actual and virtual goods" that will also home-deliver food items.

Bakery and cafe chain Panera Bread has submitted a similar trademark for its entry into the metaverse.

Looking for a place to eat in the metaverse?



Look no further than the PANERAVERSE.@panerabread has filed a trademark application indicating that the company will offer "virtual restaurants and cafes" under the PANERAVERSE brand.#Metaverse #web3 #Panera pic.twitter.com/v2hgHUxwrA — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) February 8, 2022

The average time for the US Patent and Trademark Office to review an application for a trademark is about nine-and-a-half months, a report by CoinTelegraph said.