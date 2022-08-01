Technology News
loading

Axie Infinity CEO Moved Funds to Binance Before Disclosing Ronin Bridge Hack

Axie Infinity’s Ronin Network as an Ethereum sidechain was hacked in March.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 1 August 2022 15:56 IST
Axie Infinity CEO Moved Funds to Binance Before Disclosing Ronin Bridge Hack

Photo Credit: Sky Mavis

Nguyen’s token transfer occurred a few hours before Sky Mavis disclosed the Ronin hack

Highlights
  • Nguyen transferred $3 million worth of tokens before the hack
  • A Sky Mavis representative has confirmed the transactions
  • The transfer was done to stop AXS short sellers from front-running

The CEO of the studio behind the popular blockchain game Axie Infinity has admitted that he moved millions of dollars worth of tokens off of Ronin before the hack was disclosed. Sky Mavis CEO and Axie co-founder Trung Nguyen reportedly moved $3 million (roughly Rs. 24 crore) worth of AXS tokens — the governance token for the game — to Binance before disclosing the Ronin bridge exploit. The well-known crypto game weathered one of the all-time largest decentralised finance (DeFi) hacks in March when the bridge connecting its Ronin network sidechain to Ethereum was hacked for roughly $625 million (roughly Rs. 4,729 crore) worth of cryptocurrency.

Asobs, a crypto Youtuber, was the first to notice the AXS transaction from the wallet, and he also attempted to call into question some transactions that occurred between Sky Mavis employees' wallets.

Nguyen's token transfer occurred just three hours before Sky Mavis disclosed the Ronin network hack, nearly a full week after the attack occurred, and closed off access to the network until late June.

Sky Mavis representative Kalie Moore confirmed the transaction to Bloomberg after the publication shared its analysis with the company.

Moore stated that funds were transferred from Nguyen's personal wallet so that AXS short sellers would not be able to front-run the news, explaining that the funds were moved ‘to shore up the company's finances during the crisis' and ‘provide liquidity to its users'.

"At the time, we (Sky Mavis) understood that our position and options would be better the more AXS we had on Binance. This would give us the flexibility to pursue different options for securing the loans/capital required," she said.

Nguyen posted a Twitter thread after Bloomberg's report went up and said that his team had been in contact with Binance after the hack was discovered to "ensure user funds would be restored as soon as possible." The executive added, "This discussion included the fact that Sky Mavis would provide liquidity while we worked on a full backing of the bridge." He also called speculations of insider trading as "baseless and false."

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Binance, Sky Mavis, Axie Infinity
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Xiaomi 12T Series Internal Testing Tipped to Have Started in Asia, Europe Ahead of Launch: Details

Related Stories

Axie Infinity CEO Moved Funds to Binance Before Disclosing Ronin Bridge Hack
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  2. Oppo A77 India Launch Date, Price, and Specifications Tipped: All Details
  3. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Announced, Deals Teased
  4. Realme Pad X to Go on Sale for First Time in India: All Details
  5. Samsung Begins Pre-Booking of Next Galaxy Smartphones in India
  6. OnePlus Nord Buds CE With Upto 20 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  7. Fossil Machine Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch Review
  8. Philips 7900 Ambilight Ultra-HD LED Android TV Series Launched in India
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Review: Style With Substance?
#Latest Stories
  1. Wearable Fan Helps Cats and Dogs Beat the Heat in Japan’s Scorching Summer
  2. Axie Infinity CEO Moved Funds to Binance Before Disclosing Ronin Bridge Hack
  3. Xiaomi 12T Series Internal Testing Tipped to Have Started in Asia, Europe Ahead of Launch: Details
  4. IT-BPM Industry to Add 3 Lakh Jobs by March 2023 Amid Rapid Adoption of Emerging Technology: Report
  5. China Corruption Watchdog Probing Head of State-Backed Chip-Focused ‘Big Fund’: Details
  6. Vivo Y02s With Mediatek Helio P35 Listed on Official Website: Launch Expected Soon
  7. How a Humanoid Robot Is Helping Scientists Explore Shipwrecks
  8. Global Chromebook Shipments Declined by 51.4 Percent in Q2 2022, Tablet Shipments See 0.15 Percent Growth: IDC
  9. OnePlus Nord Buds CE With Upto 20 Hours Battery Life, Bluetooth 5.2 Launched in India: All Details
  10. Electric Vehicles Going Mainstream; Fire Incidents Help Industry Mature, Focus on Quality, Ather CEO Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.