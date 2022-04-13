Technology News
loading

Sky Mavis Offers Up to $1 Million in Bug Bounty After Losing $625 Million in Major Hack

Sky Mavis has called out for responsible disclosure of security vulnerabilities that may affect its working and users.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 13 April 2022 15:25 IST
Sky Mavis Offers Up to $1 Million in Bug Bounty After Losing $625 Million in Major Hack

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Rodnae Productions

The rewards will be paid in the form of Axie Infinity’s native token AXS

Highlights
  • Sky Mavis has refrained developers from doing automated testing
  • Sky Mavis’ bug bounty rewards start from $1000 (roughly Rs. 76,000)
  • Developers can reach out to Sky Mavis via their website

Sky Mavis, the developer studio of popular NFT game Axie Infinity, is ramping up efforts to secure its networks. The firm is offering up to $1 million (roughly Rs. 7.5 crore) as a bug bounty to developers who could identify security loopholes in its networks. The step follows a mega hack incident that drained Sky Mavis's Ronin Network out of $625 million (roughly Rs. 4,729 crore). The Ronin Network is an Ethereum-linked sidechain built by Sky Mavis for blockchain gaming specifically.

In a detailed blog, Sky Mavis has called out for responsible disclosure of security vulnerabilities that may affect its working and users.

“While researching, we'd like to ask you to refrain from doing automated testing, denial of service, spamming, spoofing, and phishing. Performing further attacks once you have proof of Remote Control Execution (RCE) attacks may have your bounties forfeited,” the policy section of the bug bounty programme read.

The rewards will be paid in the form of Axie Infinity's native token AXS. As per CoinMarketCap, each AXS is currently priced $48 (roughly Rs. 3,673).

“Only vulnerabilities with a working proof of concept that shows how it can be exploited will be considered eligible for monetary rewards. Determination of whether a reported issue sufficiently meets the bar for monetary rewards is done at Sky Mavis's discretion,” the blog added.

The hack attack on the Ronin Network was discovered by Sky Mavis on March 23, making for the largest-ever loot to have been extracted out of a blockchain hack.

The attacker had cracked the control of Sky Mavis's four Ronin validators and a third-party validator run by Axie DAO (decentralised autonomous organisation).

A legal investigation is underway in the case.

Sky Mavis has meanwhile, raised $150 million (roughly Rs. 1,142 crore) in a recent funding round led by crypto exchange Binance. The funds will be used to reimburse victims of the Ronin attack.

Overall, cyber criminals last year stole over $1.3 billion (roughly Rs. 9,606 crore) from hacking the blockchain sector, a report by blockchain research firm CertiK had claimed in January.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Sky Mavis, Bug Bounty, Hack Attack, Axie Infinity
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Polygon Commits $20 Million to Go Carbon Neutral in 2022

Related Stories

Sky Mavis Offers Up to $1 Million in Bug Bounty After Losing $625 Million in Major Hack
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G52 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  2. Realme TechLife Convertible Air Conditioners Launched in India: All Details
  3. Crypto Exchanges in India Disable Deposits via State-Backed System
  4. iQoo Neo 6 With 120Hz Screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
  5. Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition Launched
  6. Oppo A57 5G With 90Hz Display, Dimensity 810 SoC Goes Official
  7. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Review: A Worthy Successor?
  8. Oppo F21 Pro First Impressions: A Handsome Smartphone
  9. Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 Series Spotted on US FCC Listing
  10. The Batman: How, When, and Where Can I Watch Online in India?
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 10R Appears in Amazon India Advertising, OnePlus Ace Rear Design Leaked
  2. WeWork to Partner With Yardi Systems to Develop Tool For Companies to Manage Employees And Office Space
  3. iQoo Neo 6 With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Keyboard Update Brings Improved Clipboard, Text Correction Features
  5. Infosys to Move Business Out of Russia Over Ukraine Invasion
  6. OnePlus Collaborates With JioPages to Bring Web Browsing on OnePlus TV
  7. Dogecoin May Soon Be Able to Function Offline, Thanks to Elon Musk’s Starlink
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 FE, Galaxy S23 May Not Feature MediaTek SoCs
  9. Animoca Brands Acquires French Racing Game Studio of Need for Speed Fame
  10. Google Bringing Meet Directly to Docs, Slides, Sheets in the Same Tab
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.