Shiba Inu Bans User for Using Hitler’s Swastika Symbol in Memecoin’s Metaverse

The symbol was eventually erased from SHIB’s virtual world following which, the developers addressed the happenings on Twitter.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 21 April 2022 17:42 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Shiba Inu

The controversial Swastika symbol was eventually erased from SHIB’s virtual world

Highlights
  • Name of the banner individual remains undisclosed
  • SHIB developers vouch to maintain safe environment
  • SHIB developers have posted guidelines on Twitter

The Shiba Inu team has barred an individual for propagating hate in its newly launched metaverse. The user's wallet address has been added to the network's blacklist for drawing a Swastika symbol in the Shiba Inu Metaverse. The incident happened on April 20, which is observed as the birthday of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler who is responsible for two of world's greatest tragedies — the World War II and the Holocaust — that lead to the death of millions in the West. Hitler used a slightly tilted representation of the Swastika as his sigil.

The symbol was eventually erased from SHIB's virtual world following which, the developers addressed the happenings on Twitter.

SHIB: The Metaverse will place the wallet identifying the [hate symbol] violation on a blacklist, meaning it will never be able to participate in any and all areas of the platform,” a statement by Shiba Inu said.

A link to the guidelines page of SHIB's metaverse land has also been posted on Twitter.

Earlier in March, the Shiba Inu developers announced that a total of 100,595 virtual land plots will be put up for sale on its metaverse, out of which some will be remain private — to be used as common grounds, such as roads, hubs, and boulevards.

The meme coin community has also promised financial rewards to those choosing to purchase lands in its metaverse.

The strict reaction on this Swastika-incident from the side of SHIB developers has however, sent a strong message to its community members.

On the same day, Binance crypto exchange also landed itself into Hitler-related issues after it released an emoji resembling the Swastika symbol.

After facing severe backlash on social media, the crypto exchange posted an apology for its rather “embarrassing” lapse in judgement.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Metaverse, Shiba Inu, SHIB, Swastika, Hitler
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
