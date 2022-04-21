The Shiba Inu team has barred an individual for propagating hate in its newly launched metaverse. The user's wallet address has been added to the network's blacklist for drawing a Swastika symbol in the Shiba Inu Metaverse. The incident happened on April 20, which is observed as the birthday of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler who is responsible for two of world's greatest tragedies — the World War II and the Holocaust — that lead to the death of millions in the West. Hitler used a slightly tilted representation of the Swastika as his sigil.

The symbol was eventually erased from SHIB's virtual world following which, the developers addressed the happenings on Twitter.

“SHIB: The Metaverse will place the wallet identifying the [hate symbol] violation on a blacklist, meaning it will never be able to participate in any and all areas of the platform,” a statement by Shiba Inu said.

A link to the guidelines page of SHIB's metaverse land has also been posted on Twitter.

Please take a moment to review the following guidelines. The safety of our community, and partners is our highest priority.



A small update to our Metaverse and the actions that will be taken for creating a negative environment within the space. pic.twitter.com/4tBD3tx6Ww — SHIB: The Metaverse (@ShibTheMV) April 19, 2022

Earlier in March, the Shiba Inu developers announced that a total of 100,595 virtual land plots will be put up for sale on its metaverse, out of which some will be remain private — to be used as common grounds, such as roads, hubs, and boulevards.

The meme coin community has also promised financial rewards to those choosing to purchase lands in its metaverse.

The strict reaction on this Swastika-incident from the side of SHIB developers has however, sent a strong message to its community members.

Much respect to the #SHIB team! Making a pleasant fun environment for us all in @ShibTheMV https://t.co/YY31I0gGGg — T CMRLIFE (@ThomasAJenkinsI) April 20, 2022

On the same day, Binance crypto exchange also landed itself into Hitler-related issues after it released an emoji resembling the Swastika symbol.

The new Binance emoji is a literal swastika pic.twitter.com/lCOuWuPnyF — mann0000.eth :bat::loud_sound: (@nftshare) April 20, 2022

After facing severe backlash on social media, the crypto exchange posted an apology for its rather “embarrassing” lapse in judgement.