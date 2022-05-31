Technology News
Shiba Inu’s Anonymous Founder ‘Riyoshi’ May Have Quit Crypto World, All Tweets Erased

For now, Riyoshi’s account @RiyoshiResearch with over 200,000 followers is visible on Twitter, but all of the posts from its page have been deleted.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 31 May 2022 19:16 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu is currently trading at $0.000012 (roughly Rs. 0.000958)

Highlights
  • SHIB developers claim even they did not know Riyoshi’s identity
  • Riyoshi’s exit post on Medium encourages people to keep buying SHIB
  • SHIB community members fear this could all be fake

Riyoshi, the anonymous founder of Shiba Inu may have decided to quit the world of cryptocurrency. In a rather encouraging farewell note, the SHIB creator who went by the pseudonym ‘Riyoshi' announced his decision on a Medium post. While Riyoshi has previously hinted at moving on from the crypto world, speculations about this farewell note claim a scammer could be behind Riyoshi's Medium post. For now, Riyoshi's account @RiyoshiResearch with over 200,000 followers is visible on Twitter, but all of the posts from its page have been deleted, showing correspondence with the exit post.

“I am not important, and one day I will be gone without notice. Take the SHIBA and journey upwards frens,” Riyoshi's Medium post published on May 30 reads.

The screenshots of this post have found their way on social media, with people warning members of the crypto community, that this could all be a fake scam.

Despite Riyoshi's assumed exit from the crypto sphere, the working of the Shiba Inu will remain unaffected.

This was confirmed by Shytoshi Kusama, a lead developer of Shiba Inu who also claimed that even he is unaware of Riyoshi's real identity.

“Ryoshi was, and is, one of the most successful anonymous founders of any project, ever. Though I don't know his identity, his legacy lives on in the Shib token, Shib Ecosystem and all the projects we foresee to decentralise the world,” Kusama noted.

Despite all the noise around the future of SHIB at this point, the cryptocurrency is currently trading at $0.000012 (roughly Rs. 0.000958) as per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker.

On CoinMarketCap, SHIB's ranking is 16th, with a live market cap of $6.45 billion (roughly Rs. 50,140 crore). A total of over 549 trillion SHIB coins are currently in circulation with its maximum supply undecided.

Well, if Riyoshi has really moved on from the crypto world, the decision comes at a time when Shiba Inu is working on its own metaverse.

Earlier in March, the Shiba Inu developers announced that a total of 100,595 virtual land plots will be put up for sale on its metaverse, out of which some will be remain private.

Shiba Inu is also being listed on crypto exchanges like Robinhood and Bank of America crypto ATMs, which may boost its adoption.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu, Riyoshi, SHIB
Shiba Inu’s Anonymous Founder ‘Riyoshi’ May Have Quit Crypto World, All Tweets Erased
