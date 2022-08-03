Shiba Inu has finally revealed the name of its much-anticipated game after a long waiting period. After the company teased its investors with a logo reveal on August 1, Shiba Inu took to social media to announce that the name of its game is called Shiba Eternity, all in part of its second birthday. The company took to its official Twitter page to make the announcement, adding that Shiba Eternity will be available on the Google Play store and Apple's App Store but did not mention the previously planned PC version.

"We are proud to reveal the name of the Shib CCG game, Shiba Eternity. We are working alongside PlaysideStudios on a testing schedule and an exciting release," the tweet read. PlaySide Studios is a publicly listed video game developer based in Melbourne, Australia.

Shiba Inu's team also stated that it is currently working on a testing schedule for Shiba Eternity but provided no information regarding exact dates. However, previous statements suggest that a September launch date is still on schedule.

Shiba Inu partnered with PlaySide Studios back in December last year, with pseudonymous creator and developer, Shytoshi Kusama, describing the partnership in a blog post on Medium last month as something that will yield “the best collectible game on the planet.”

Kusama, alongside Shiba's announcement, revealed two new cards for the upcoming game, dubbed Ancestral Blessing and Sold Early, a subtle dig aimed at investors that jumped the Shiba Inu ship.

The Ancestral Blessing card grants friendly cards an advantage, while the Sold Early card sees everyone discard all cards.

PlaySide had previously worked with industry heavyweights like Pixar and Disney before partnering with the Shiba Inu team.

Shiba Inu has also recently joined forces with The Third Floor (TTF), a well-known visualisation company well-known for its work on multiple Marvel films. The much-hyped project's metaverse will have a virtual environment created by TTF.