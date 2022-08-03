Technology News
Shiba Inu Devs Announce Name of Much-Anticipated Shiba Eternity NFT Game on 2nd Birthday

The game will be available both on Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 3 August 2022 16:53 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Shib

Shiba Inu Games partnered with PlaySide to work on the upcoming game

  • The release is another step toward metaverse expansion
  • Developers behind Shiba Inu announced the name of the new game
  • Developers announced that the team is working on a testing schedule

Shiba Inu has finally revealed the name of its much-anticipated game after a long waiting period. After the company teased its investors with a logo reveal on August 1, Shiba Inu took to social media to announce that the name of its game is called Shiba Eternity, all in part of its second birthday. The company took to its official Twitter page to make the announcement, adding that Shiba Eternity will be available on the Google Play store and Apple's App Store but did not mention the previously planned PC version.

"We are proud to reveal the name of the Shib CCG game, Shiba Eternity. We are working alongside PlaysideStudios on a testing schedule and an exciting release," the tweet read. PlaySide Studios is a publicly listed video game developer based in Melbourne, Australia.

Shiba Inu's team also stated that it is currently working on a testing schedule for Shiba Eternity but provided no information regarding exact dates. However, previous statements suggest that a September launch date is still on schedule.

Shiba Inu partnered with PlaySide Studios back in December last year, with pseudonymous creator and developer, Shytoshi Kusama, describing the partnership in a blog post on Medium last month as something that will yield “the best collectible game on the planet.”

Kusama, alongside Shiba's announcement, revealed two new cards for the upcoming game, dubbed Ancestral Blessing and Sold Early, a subtle dig aimed at investors that jumped the Shiba Inu ship.

The Ancestral Blessing card grants friendly cards an advantage, while the Sold Early card sees everyone discard all cards.

PlaySide had previously worked with industry heavyweights like Pixar and Disney before partnering with the Shiba Inu team.

Shiba Inu has also recently joined forces with The Third Floor (TTF), a well-known visualisation company well-known for its work on multiple Marvel films. The much-hyped project's metaverse will have a virtual environment created by TTF.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu, Shiba Eternity
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
