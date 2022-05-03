Technology News
FC Shakhtar Donetsk to Launch NFT Collection on Binance to Generate Donations for Ukraine

Shakhtar Donetsk will sell off nine autographed jerseys from its 'Football for Life' programme coming weeks.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 3 May 2022 18:51 IST


Photo Credit: FC Shakhtar Donetsk

Shakhtar Donetsk, Ukraine's biggest football club, will offer NFTs for the first time

Highlights
  • The auction will begin on May 7 and will last for a week
  • Football for Peace is dedicated to supporting children in Ukraine
  • Binance NFT is the official NFT marketplace of Binance

Binance NFT, the official non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace of major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced the official launch of the NFT collection of FC Shakhtar Donetsk, a professional football club from Ukraine and arguably one of the country's biggest too. All the proceeds collected from the auction will be donated to the Binance Charity Foundation and Shakhtar Social Fund, which will extend humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine who have been affected by the war.

According to the press release, Nine signed jerseys will be auctioned from the club's 'Football for Peace' initiative as part of the launch. Moreover, as part of this initiative, FC Shakhtar Donetsk will organise friendly matches and donates ticket sales proceeds to Ukrainian children affected by war.

“Being one of the most popular professional football clubs in Ukraine, FC Shakhtar Donetsk has received much love, affection and support from our local fans over the years. We are dedicated to helping the Ukrainian community rise back stronger from this crisis. Blockchain is ideal for this given the transparency and accountability that it provides,” Sergei Palkin, the CEO of FC Shakhtar Donetsk, commented.

The auction will start on May 7 and last for a week. The highest bidder will receive a limited-edition FC Shakhtar Donetsk jersey featuring the 'Football for Peace' logo.

Taras Stepanenko, Mikhail Mudryk and Andriy Pyatov, the stars of Ukrainian football, will also sign the jersey. In addition, there will be 10,000 NFT Mystery Boxes available for purchase in addition to the auctioned items.

Users who are already registered on Binance will be able to access Binance NFT Marketplace from the same account. Unregistered users will first have to sign up on the platform and register their accounts to participate in the auction and purchase process.

To support the NFT Collection launch by FC Shakhtar Donetsk, Binance has upgraded to multi-chain support, allowing users to transfer NFTs to and from Ethereum networks and the BNB Chain.

Cryptocurrency, Binance, Binance NFT, Shaktar Donetsk, Russia, Ukraine, Russia Ukraine War, Ukraine Russia Crisis
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More

