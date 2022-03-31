Samsung is planning to ride the wave of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by introducing a screen-based explorer and an NFT marketplace aggregator to its upcoming smart TVs. Samsung has worked with Nifty Gateway, a digital art online auction platform for NFT art, to develop an NFT viewing, buying, and trading experience that is optimised for TVs. The feature also makes use of Nifty Gateway's custodial wallet system, in which the platform secures users' collectibles rather than requiring them to hold them in an external wallet. It also lets users purchase NFTs with a credit/debit card or cryptocurrency.

Samsung first announced plans to integrate NFT functionality within its new TVs at CES 2022 in January. In an official announcement back then, Samsung noted, "In 2022, Samsung is introducing the world's first TV screen-based NFT explorer and marketplace aggregator, a groundbreaking platform that lets you browse, purchase, and display your favourite art — all in one place."

As per Samsung, this platform will allow creators to “share their art with the world”. On the other hand, it will allow potential buyers to preview an NFT before buying it. Besides, it will also allow purchasers to learn about NFT's history and view blockchain metadata associated with the piece of artwork.

As per a press release issued by Nifty Gateway, "Leveraging Samsung's and Nifty Gateway's technology, customers can seamlessly browse, display, and interact with NFTs from the comfort of their couch. In addition, customers will have access to more than 6,000 art pieces from emerging and top artists including Beeple, Daniel Arsham, Pak, and more."

The Nifty Gateway NFT platform will be integrated within Samsung's new 2022 premium TV lines, including its QLED and Neo QLED sets, while owners of Samsung's The Frame and Micro LED TV sets can download a Nifty Gateway app to gain access. That said, Samsung hasn't clearly specified which NFT platforms and marketplaces it plans to include in the future for aggregation.

The South Korean tech giant has also promised that these smart TVs won't tamper with the image quality thereby keeping the NFT creator's preset value intact.

The TVs will come with a calibration feature that automatically adjusts display settings “to the creator's preset values, so you can have peace of mind that your work looks impeccable, with true-to-the-original image quality." Thus, NFTs are set to get a similar treatment to Dolby Vision or Netflix Calibrated Mode.