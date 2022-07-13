Samsung Electronics has unveiled a new Roblox experience, dubbed Samsung Space Tycoon — a virtual playground inside the Roblox game world. Within the virtual space, users can create and play games, as well as share their experiences using Samsung products together with alien characters in space. They can also get hints on design and functionality from the business simulation “tycoon” genre. As per a note shared by Samsung, Space Tycoon is specially created to cater to Gen Z customers. The service provides an integrated metaverse experience that allows users to develop and enjoy their Samsung products.

Customers can also interact with one another through the new virtual experience. According to the Executive Vice President at Corporate Design Center in Samsung Electronics, Jinsoo Kim, the Space Tycoon is a playground for users to have unlimited possibilities of virtual spaces.

Samsung Unveils Experiential Virtual Playground ‘Space Tycoon' on Robloxhttps://t.co/BfYrdSgMRA — Samsung Electronics (@Samsung) July 12, 2022

Kim added, "We wanted to give our Gen Z customers a chance to experience Samsung products in a way they have never done before. We will continue to showcase content that can deliver more meaningful and entertaining digital experiences for both our current and future customers."

Set in the Samsung Space Station as well as the research laboratory where alien characters conduct research on Samsung's newest products, the newly-launched experience has three primary play areas. There's the 'Mining Zone' for resource procurement, the 'Shop' for game item purchase, and the 'Lab' for product manufacturing. Players have to mine for resources, after which they can use the materials to build Samsung products in a space factory.

The kinds of products the Space Tycoon users can design range from Samsung Galaxy smartphones to TVs and different home appliances. Additionally, the players can buy game items or upgrade their current tools. There is also room to go creative by turning a real-life object into an in-game product. "The foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Flip can turn into a bag or a scooter, just as users will be more imaginative with the Jet Bot vacuum cleaner turning into a hoverboard or The Sero lifestyle TV into a one-person helicopter," Samsung noted.

In the 'Shop' area of the experience, users will have access to over 20 Samsung products. After purchase, the colours of the items change randomly as the player reaches new levels.

Furthermore, Samsung revealed that its Space Tycoon would launch in 14 languages at the same time.

