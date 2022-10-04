Technology News
Samsung’s Latin American Unit Enters Decentraland Metaverse With ‘House of Sam’

The Decentraland space will allow people to virtually interact with Samsung products and engage in mini-games that may win them branded rewards.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 4 October 2022 19:40 IST
Samsung’s Latin American Unit Enters Decentraland Metaverse With ‘House of Sam’

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Opinion_Bolivia

Samsung had also opened its own store in Decentraland this January

  • Samsung is using metaverse to connect with Gen Z
  • Visitors can win Samsung products as virtual awards
  • Samsung is looking to dive deeper into metaverse sector

Samsung's Latin American unit has forayed into Decentraland, which is one of the largest Ethereum-based metaverses. The company has decided to utilise this digital presence to connect with a newer generation of consumers who are using the metaverse as an immersive experience tool that may replace the rather 2-D online shopping, as we know and practice today. Called ‘House of Sam', this virtual space in Decentraland will allow people to virtually interact with different products and engage in mini-games that may win them branded rewards for their avatars.

“Our customers will be able to interact with each other, participate in exclusive shows, courses and events that we will offer for free at Decentraland. Our goal is to be ever closer to Gen Z, our younger consumers who no longer draw boundaries between what is physical and what is virtual,” Livecoins quoted Arthur Wong, the Marketing Director for Samsung Latin America, as saying.

The South Korean tech giant has decided to use the up-and-coming technology of metaverse to increase the visibility of its brand in the fully functional virtual universe.

Visitors looking to explore House of Sam can access the Decentraland website as a registered user, or as a guest.

Musical Brazilian trio, Melim, performed in the inauguration of House of Sam earlier this week.

This is not the first time, however, that a part of Samsung has dived into Decentraland for the metaverse experience.

In January, the company opened its own store in Decentraland.

Back in July, the company launched another metaverse project called Space Tycoon as part of the Roblox platform.

In March 2022, Samsung said it was eyeing the metaverse and robotics technologies as key areas of focus for fresh growth avenues for future bets.

The metaverse market is expected to reportedly reach $800 billion (roughly Rs. 59,58,700 crore) by 2024.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Samsung, Decentraland, Metaverse
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
