Samsung's Latin American unit has forayed into Decentraland, which is one of the largest Ethereum-based metaverses. The company has decided to utilise this digital presence to connect with a newer generation of consumers who are using the metaverse as an immersive experience tool that may replace the rather 2-D online shopping, as we know and practice today. Called ‘House of Sam', this virtual space in Decentraland will allow people to virtually interact with different products and engage in mini-games that may win them branded rewards for their avatars.

“Our customers will be able to interact with each other, participate in exclusive shows, courses and events that we will offer for free at Decentraland. Our goal is to be ever closer to Gen Z, our younger consumers who no longer draw boundaries between what is physical and what is virtual,” Livecoins quoted Arthur Wong, the Marketing Director for Samsung Latin America, as saying.

The South Korean tech giant has decided to use the up-and-coming technology of metaverse to increase the visibility of its brand in the fully functional virtual universe.

Samsung inaugura este 1 de octubre la House of SAM dentro de Decentraland con un show en vivo y exclusivo del trío musical Melim. Esta es la segunda iniciativa de la marca dentro del Metaverso ya que Samsung también lanzó la isla Smart City.https://t.co/z8ziciZaSV pic.twitter.com/fk2gjkYLqg — Opinión Bolivia (@Opinion_Bolivia) October 1, 2022

Visitors looking to explore House of Sam can access the Decentraland website as a registered user, or as a guest.

Musical Brazilian trio, Melim, performed in the inauguration of House of Sam earlier this week.

Hoje tem show do Melim no metaverso da Samsung :clap::clap:

Será teremos um show de Juliette no metaverso mais pra frente. pic.twitter.com/TPhEpNUPl3 — sabrina :cactus::guitar: (@smc2276) October 1, 2022

This is not the first time, however, that a part of Samsung has dived into Decentraland for the metaverse experience.

In January, the company opened its own store in Decentraland.

Back in July, the company launched another metaverse project called Space Tycoon as part of the Roblox platform.

In March 2022, Samsung said it was eyeing the metaverse and robotics technologies as key areas of focus for fresh growth avenues for future bets.

The metaverse market is expected to reportedly reach $800 billion (roughly Rs. 59,58,700 crore) by 2024.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.