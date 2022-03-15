Technology News
loading

Ethereum Co-Founder Joe Lubin Believes Russia-Ukraine Crisis Could Foster Crypto Adoption

Joe Lubin has likened the crypto industry to a powerful weapon.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 15 March 2022 13:32 IST
Ethereum Co-Founder Joe Lubin Believes Russia-Ukraine Crisis Could Foster Crypto Adoption

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Joseph Lubin

Lubin believes crypto can be a weapon that is capable of empowering less powerful nations.

Highlights
  • Lubin is a Canadian-American entrepreneur and co-founder of Ethereum
  • Ukraine has raked in millions in crypto donations so far
  • Lubin predicts many countries will adopt crypto in the future

Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin while sharing his two cents on the role of digital currencies in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis has said that the asset class can be viewed as among Ukraine's best weapons against Russia. According to Lubin, who's also the founder of blockchain software technology company ConsenSys, said the ongoing geopolitical war in Eastern Europe is becoming a “point of no return” for the global market's integration of cryptocurrencies. The entrepreneur went on to highlight that the Ukrainian government has so far received more than $60 million (roughly Rs. 458 crore) worth in cryptocurrency donations.

While many consider digital currencies as a financial and monetary tool, Lubin believes they are a form of weapon that is capable of empowering smaller and less powerful nations. "This country (referring to Ukraine) and many others are going to have to make use of this powerful tool and weapon. Nobody likes weapons, but you have to be as capable with powerful weapons as your neighbours are."

Lubin's comments came from an interaction with Decrypt's editor-in-chief, Dan Roberts, when he said that the role crypto played in Ukraine is a pivotal point in the history of the crypto ecosystem, and can notably fuel the asset's mainstream adoption.

"It's another moment for our industry,” Lubin said. “It represents crossing the chasm into mainstream adoption. Now we're onto national security issues. It's going to be so profound, a point of no return for our industry, because it's clear that our technology is very powerful and unstoppable."

Irrespective of the perception of other nations regarding crypto, Lubin predicted that digital assets will "be used by many different nation-states, regardless of what other nation-states say or do, and this means that every nation-state has to create policy, get savvy, and start wielding these tools."

While showing his respect for countries that have adopted digital currencies so far, Lubin slammed the US government for dragging its feet for a while and said the Executive Order President Joe Biden signed last week was more or less "kind of funny, like, ‘Hey, all you agencies get a clue!' That's basically what he said."

A lot of nations are undoubtedly waking up to the potential of cryptocurrencies with countries like El Salvador adopting Bitcoin as a legal tender, stirring a move that many nations may be willing to consider in the near future.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Ethereum, ConsenSys, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine Russia War, Russia Ukraine Crisis
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to Feature Taller Screens, Apple Testing Satellite Messaging: Report

Related Stories

Ethereum Co-Founder Joe Lubin Believes Russia-Ukraine Crisis Could Foster Crypto Adoption
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Electronics
  2. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: All Details
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro RAM, Storage, and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  4. iPhone 14 Series to Feature Taller Screens, No iPhone mini This Year: All Details
  5. Xiaomi 12 Series to Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  6. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  7. iQoo Z6 5G India Launch Date Set for March 16; Price, Specifications Teased
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 India Launch on March 17
  10. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
#Latest Stories
  1. Ethereum Co-Founder Joe Lubin Believes Russia-Ukraine Crisis Could Foster Crypto Adoption
  2. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to Feature Taller Screens, Apple Testing Satellite Messaging: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price, Full Specifications, Renders Leak Online Ahead of Launch
  4. Ukraine-Russia War: NASA Insists International Space Station Unaffected by Conflict
  5. macOS Monterey 12.3, iPadOS 15.4 Arrive With Universal Control; Apple Watch Gets Firmware Restore Support
  6. Cryptocurrency Use for Money Laundering Being Probed in 7 Cases, Rs. 135 Crore Attached: Minister to Lok Sabha
  7. Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X to Launch Today: Livestream Details, Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Reliance Buys Assets of Battery Maker Lithium Werks in Clean Energy, Transport Push
  9. Twitter Reverses Twin-Tab Layout Decision, Makes It Easier to View Latest Tweets First
  10. Realme TechLife Buds N100 Earphones Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.