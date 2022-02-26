Technology News
loading

Russian Invasion: Ukraine Volunteer Group Raises $4 Million in Bitcoin: Report

Ukrainian volunteer group, Come Back Alive, received $3 million (roughly Rs. 22516.62 crore) in a single Bitcoin donation alone on Friday.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 February 2022 19:01 IST
Russian Invasion: Ukraine Volunteer Group Raises $4 Million in Bitcoin: Report

A Ukrainian volunteer group that provides equipment to the country's army has received over $4 million (roughly Rs. 30022.16 crore) in Bitcoin donations since Russia launched its invasion on Thursday, according to blockchain analysis firm Elliptic.

London-based Elliptic said earlier this month that donations to Ukrainian volunteer and hacking groups had soared as Russian troops massed near the border. Since the invasion, however, it has tracked transfers of much larger sums to these groups.

One Ukrainian volunteer group, Come Back Alive, received $3 million (roughly Rs. 22516.62 crore) in a single Bitcoin donation alone on Friday, Elliptic said, though the identity of those behind the donations was unclear as Bitcoin and other tokens can be sent and received anonymously.

Missiles pounded Kyiv on Friday and families cowered in bomb shelters as Russian forces pressed their advance and authorities said they were girding for an assault aimed at overthrowing the government.

Kyiv-based Come Back Alive, which says it provides kit and medical supplies to Ukraine's army including drones and sniper-rifle scopes, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The group told Reuters earlier this month that it had raised cryptocurrency worth $167,000 in over a dozen transactions between August and early February. At the time, Come Back Alive said the funds remained unused and that it was saving cryptocurrency-denominated donations for "future projects."

The spike in donations underscores the growing role of cryptocurrencies in online fundraising, partly because anonymity allows organisations to raise money even if financial firms do not allow, or impose strict checks on, transfers of funds.

Ukraine tightened checks on transfers of funds in 2020 to curb money laundering, demanding ID verification for some domestic cash transfers. Cross-border transfers are also subject to mandatory monitoring. Bitcoin was trading at Rs. 30,85,561 on Saturday.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, Cryptocurrency Prices
Most Anticipated Smartphones of 2022

Related Stories

Russian Invasion: Ukraine Volunteer Group Raises $4 Million in Bitcoin: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus 8z Will Launch in India on February 28: What to Expect
  2. The Fame Game Review: Madhuri Dixit’s Netflix Debut Is Superficial and Empty
  3. Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro Price Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy A73, Galaxy A53, Galaxy A33, Galaxy A23 Specifications Leaked
  5. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G India Launch Date Revealed
  6. From WhatsApp to Grammarly: Ukraine’s Influence on the World of Tech
  7. Acer Swift 5, Swift 3 Laptops With New 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Debut
  8. Lenovo Legion Y90 Gaming Phone, Legion Y700 Gaming Tablet Unveiled
  9. Nubia Z40 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, New Sony IMX787 Camera Launched
  10. Poco X4 Pro 5G May Get a 108-Megapixel Primary Camera, 67W Charging
#Latest Stories
  1. Russian Invasion: Ukraine Volunteer Group Raises $4 Million in Bitcoin: Report
  2. Ukraine Is Facing Internet Disruptions as Russian Troops Advance
  3. ISS Could Crash in India: Russian Space Chief Warns After US Sanctions Over Ukraine Invasion
  4. Lenovo Legion Y90 Gaming Phone, Legion Y700 Gaming Tablet Unveiled: Specifications
  5. Reliance Said to Be Taking Control of Future Retail Stores and Offer Jobs to Employees Despite Amazon Dispute
  6. NASA Shares Image of Earth Captured by Its Probe Closer to Saturn
  7. Uber Revises Algorithm for Drivers to See Pay, Destinations Before Accepting Trips in US
  8. SpaceX Launches 50 More Starlink Satellites Aboard a Falcon 9 Rocket from California
  9. Ukraine Urges Apple to Cut Supplies and Block App Store Access in Russia
  10. Russian Invasion: Ukraine Reports Chernobyl Radiation Spike After Moscow Captures Plant
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.