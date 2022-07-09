Technology News
loading

Russia to Improve Crypto Transaction Monitoring as Regulation Draws Closer, Says Rosfinmonitoring

The Bank of Russia has long voiced scepticism over cryptocurrencies, citing financial stability concerns.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 July 2022 13:12 IST
Russia to Improve Crypto Transaction Monitoring as Regulation Draws Closer, Says Rosfinmonitoring

Unlike payment companies, most crypto exchanges initially rejected calls to cut off all Russian users

Highlights
  • Russia has already identified specific criminal cases
  • The crypto industry has been in the crosshairs of regulators
  • Major exchanges said they would comply with sanctions

Russia's financial monitoring agency, Rosfinmonitoring, said on Friday it was using software to track cryptocurrency transactions and hopes to improve its capabilities, as Moscow ushers in regulation on what one lawmaker dubbed "cryptomania".

The Bank of Russia has long voiced scepticism over cryptocurrencies, citing financial stability concerns, and has advocated for a complete ban on trading and mining, at odds with a government keen to regulate the industry.

Russia has already identified specific criminal cases involved in cryptocurrencies, said Rosfinmonitoring's head Yuri Chikhanchin, adding that the agency wants to improve its systems and identify transactions and blockchains that are currently hidden.

Chikhanchin said it was not currently possible to cover everything, partly because not all countries are so eager to regulate the industry.

"It is very difficult when cryptocurrency accounts go into the unregulated zone and we don't understand who is on the other end," he said. "But I think we will still solve this task."

The blockchain technology on which cryptocurrencies are based records transactions, but not the identity of wallet-owners, making them difficult to track.

Anatoly Aksakov, head of the financial committee in Russia's lower house of parliament, on Thursday said draft legislation on regulating cryptocurrencies would be put to the house in the autumn.

"Obviously there will be strict regulation," Aksakov said, comparing "cryptomania" to addiction in the gambling sector, which is tightly regulated in Russia.

"The same needs to be done with crypto exchanges and trading," he said. "The phenomenon exists and it cannot be ignored."

The crypto industry has been in the crosshairs of regulators, who worry that a recent meltdown in the volatile market could hit the broader financial sector.

The slump - sparked by the downfall of two major tokens in May - has led to crypto lender Celsius pausing withdrawals and Singapore-based crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital entering into liquidation.

Russia's central bank has said it is open to allowing cryptocurrencies to be used for international settlements and has approved other digital asset transactions.

Aksakov also expects a cryptocurrency mining law to be considered soon, an area the government hopes to tax.

Unlike payment companies, most crypto exchanges initially rejected calls to cut off all Russian users, sparking concerns among US lawmakers that digital assets could be used to evade Western sanctions on Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.

Major exchanges said they would comply with sanctions by blocking sanctioned users. In April, Binance froze deposits and trading for Russian users with crypto assets of more than EUR 10,000 (roughly Rs. 8.08 lakh).

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Cryptocurrency Price, Cryptocurrency Exchange, Cryptocurrency Market
Xiaomi 12 Lite With 108-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Russia to Improve Crypto Transaction Monitoring as Regulation Draws Closer, Says Rosfinmonitoring
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Could Debut in September; Specifications, Price Tipped
  2. iQoo Z6 SE Reportedly Spotted on the iQoo India Site, May Launch Soon
  3. Xiaomi 12 Lite With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Xiaomi Announces Anniversary Sale With Discounts on Phones, Laptops, More
  5. OnePlus Launches New 50-Inch 4K Smart Android TV in India: All Details
  6. Death Note Live-Action Adaptation for Netflix to Be Headed by Duffer Brothers
  7. Thor: Love and Thunder Review: A Madcap Rush That Underuses Everyone
  8. Lenovo Tab P11 Plus With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC Launched in India: Details
  9. Adani Group Said to Enter Telecom Spectrum Race, to Face Jio, Airtel
  10. OnePlus Nord Watch Tipped to Be in Production, Nord Buds CE Spotted
#Latest Stories
  1. Asteroid Bennu’s Surface Like a Pit of Plastic Balls, NASA’s Spacecraft Almost Sank Into It, Say Scientists
  2. Russia to Improve Crypto Transaction Monitoring as Regulation Draws Closer, Says Rosfinmonitoring
  3. Xiaomi 12 Lite With 108-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. NASA Reveals James Webb Telescope's First Cosmic Targets to Include Distant Galaxies, Nebulae, More
  5. Adani Group Said to Enter Telecom Spectrum Race, to Face Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea
  6. Twitter Workers Brace for More 'Circus' After Elon Musk Torpedoes Deal
  7. Musk Pulls Out of $44 Billion Deal, Twitter Says Will Pursue Legal Action
  8. Supermassive Black Holes Formed in Rare Regions of Gas Behind the Earliest Quasars: Study
  9. Xiaomi 12 Lite to Come in at Least Four Colour Variants Including Pink, Purple: Details
  10. Security Expert Reveals He Broke Into Datacenter via "Piss Corridor"
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.