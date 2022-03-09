Technology News
loading

Ukraine Crisis: US Senator Elizabeth Warren Working to Curb Scope of Sanction Evasions via Crypto for Russians

The crypto bill may ask US exchanges to track suspicious transactions linked to Russian wallet addresses.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 9 March 2022 16:23 IST
Ukraine Crisis: US Senator Elizabeth Warren Working to Curb Scope of Sanction Evasions via Crypto for Russians

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Elizabeth Warren

The release of Warren’s upcoming crypto-centric bill remains awaited

Highlights
  • Bill will outline role of crypto exchanges in Ukraine-Russia crisis
  • Warren aims to help US Treasury control crypto exchanges
  • Elaborate details on Warren’s bill remain awaited

US Senator Elizabeth Warren is working on a bill that would ensure that the use of cryptocurrency does not undermine US sanctions imposed on Russia over its military offensive against neighbouring Ukraine. These sanctions against Russian individuals or companies include blocking of assets as well as limiting the access of Russian entities to US financial systems. Since cryptocurrencies are not under the direct control of any government, they could be exploited by sanctioned Russians to evade the levied penalties, US authorities are concerned.

The bill being drafted by Warren is largely speculated to ask crypto exchanges operating from within US to identify suspicious transactions linked to Russian wallet addresses.

She claims that this bill will ensure that, “crypto isn't used by Putin and his cronies to undermine our economic sanctions,” as one of her recent tweets read.

Last week, Warren wrote a letter to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen requesting details on how the financial body plans to enforce compliance of US sanctions against Russia via crypto players.

“Strong enforcement of sanctions compliance in the cryptocurrency industry is critical given that digital assets, which allow entities to bypass the traditional financial system, may increasingly be used as a tool for sanctions evasion,” the letter read.

In general, the crypto community takes pride in its pro-anonymity nature while also not being controlled by any regulatory authorities.

At this point, US-based crypto exchanges like Coinbase, Binance, and Kraken are not ready to block all Russian accounts, despite cooperating with US in banning sanctioned entities.

Coinbase, for instance, recently claimed that it suspended services for over 25,000 addresses related to Russian individuals or entities believed to be engaged in illicit activities including sanction evasions. The platform claims that if a unilateral ban on Russian accounts is imposed, innocent Russian investors would have to suffer the consequences during these trying times.

As of now, details on Warren's bill remain awaited.

Last week, Hillary Clinton, the former US first lady and presidential candidate, had said that if crypto exchanges block Russian users, the economy of Russia would get isolated, which may spell the end of its attack on Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a “military operation”, moving forces into Ukrainian territories on February 24.

As Russian weapons continue to injure the residents of Ukraine and demolish infrastructures, Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has requested all major crypto exchanges to block Russian users for the time being.

Ukraine itself, on the other hand, is collecting crypto donations to help its war-ridden economy.

Over $60 million (roughly Rs. 460 crore) have been collected as crypto assets by Ukraine so far, as per blockchain analytics firm Elliptic.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Elizabeth Warren, Ukraine Russia War, Ukraine, Russia, Russia Ukraine Crisis, Crypto Exchanges, Coinbase, Binance, Kraken
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
First Photos From Moon Set to Be Auctioned in Denmark

Related Stories

Ukraine Crisis: US Senator Elizabeth Warren Working to Curb Scope of Sanction Evasions via Crypto for Russians
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian-Origin Astronaut Kalpana Chawla’s Images Turned to NFTs
  2. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Watch 2 Lite Launched in India
  3. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: Still Worth It?
  4. iPad Air (2022) With Apple M1 SoC Launched: Price in India, Sale Date
  5. iPhone SE (2022) With A15 Bionic Chip Goes Official: All Details
  6. Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Series With 4K Bezel-Less Display Launched in India
  7. Oppo Find X5 Pro First Impressions: A Stunningly Designed Flagship
  8. Apple Event Highlights: All the Announcements From Apple's March 8 Event
  9. iPhone 13 Lineup Arrives in a New Colour: How to Pre-order
  10. Airtel Launches Credit Card in Partnership With Axis Bank
#Latest Stories
  1. Dune 2: Florence Pugh said to be in talks to join cast as Princess Irulan Corrino
  2. iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone XR vs iPhone 11: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  3. Ukraine Crisis: US Senator Elizabeth Warren Working to Curb Scope of Sanction Evasions via Crypto for Russians
  4. First Photos From Moon Set to Be Auctioned in Denmark
  5. Twitter Claims NFT Chatter Is on the Rise in India, but Women Only Participate in 15 Percent of Them
  6. GTA 5, GTA Online PS5 Xbox Series S/X Price in India Revealed, No Free Upgrade for Existing Users
  7. Google, Facebook, Twitter, More Big Tech to Be Forced by Britain to Combat Online Scams
  8. Social Media Regulation Sought by Bill Passed by US State Senate
  9. iOS 15.4 With Face ID Unlock When Wearing a Mask, iPadOS 15.4 and macOS Monterey 12.3 Coming Next Week
  10. EV Buyers in Italy Said to Get Subsidy of Up to EUR 6,000 Upon New Purchases
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.