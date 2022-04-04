Technology News
loading

Russia Likely to Legalise Crypto Mining from Home in Coming Days, Government Official Hints

Russian authorities have realised that executing a ban on crypto mining from homes could be a tough task to execute.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 4 April 2022 13:10 IST
Russia Likely to Legalise Crypto Mining from Home in Coming Days, Government Official Hints

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Sergey Gorbachev

The electricity rates in parts of Russia are as low as $0.01 (roughly Rs. 0.76) per kilowatt-hour (kWh)

Highlights
  • Crypto mining needs loads of power, which is cheap in Russia
  • Crypto mining from homes is picking pace in Russia
  • President Putin has also spoken of Russia’s edge in crypto mining

Russia is looking to regulate and legalise crypto mining from the homes of its citizens. Alexey Yakovlev, the deputy director of Russia's Financial Policy Department has said that imposing a ban on crypto mining from people's homes is a tough task to execute. Instead, the official has proposed to let Russians generate cryptocurrencies from the comfort of their respective homes. The process of crypto mining requires sustainable solutions to complex, proof-of-work algorithms on advanced computers.

Crypto mining facilities within homes and garages have become a popular source of income in parts of Russia. In Irkutsk for instance, home-based crypto mining increased the power consumptions by four times in the area. The electricity rates in Irkutsk begin at $0.01 (roughly Rs. 0.76) per kilowatt hour (kWh), Bitcoin.com reported.

Russian authorities are now finalising new provisions to bring home-based crypto mining activity into the legal arena.

The process of crypto mining requires loads of energy, leading to a disrupted electricity supply in the region. The issue of carbon emissions linked with the crypto mining process has also emerged as matter of concern among many governments.

President Vladimir Putin however, believes that Russia has a competitive edge in crypto mining over other nations.

Russia is trying to eliminate the legal vacuum around crypto mining, before the process is officially recognised.

If legalised, home-based crypto mining could fetch Russia extra income as well.

Last December, Moscow allowed Russian regions to determine electricity rates in residential areas locally.

In order to facilitate crypto mining, regional authorities and utility companies will likely introduce higher tariffs for household consumption exceeding certain thresholds, adding finances to the Russian treasury.

Amid its war with Ukraine, Russia is facing financial sanctions from several western nations. This has cut off the Russian economy from smooth inflow of money.

The country is seemingly turning to the crypto sector, which it was looking to ban in the beginning of 2022, to restore its financial balance.

Russia last month opened Bitcoin payments for its natural gas on global energy markets.

Russia's CBDC Digital Ruble is also completing trials for regular usage.

The country may also use the Digital Ruble as a designated reserve currency in a bid to counter Western sanctions amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Russia, Crypto Mining, Ukraine, Russia Ukraine War
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Carmakers Dream of Clean, Green, Mean Electric Machines

Related Stories

Russia Likely to Legalise Crypto Mining from Home in Coming Days, Government Official Hints
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, OnePlus Nord Buds Specifications Tipped
  2. Oppo F21 Pro Series Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Tata Neu 'Super App' With Deals, Offers, Payments Coming on April 7
  4. Realme 9 4G Set to Launch in India on April 7: All Details
  5. Elon Musk Discloses 9.2 Percent Stake in Twitter in Regulatory Filing
  6. Motorola Edge 30 Tipped to Have a 144Hz pOLED Display, Up to 8GB RAM
  7. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Tipped: Details
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Realme GT Neo 3 Allegedly Gets BIS Certification Ahead of India Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Trailer: Captain Pike Will Chart the Stars in New Paramount+ Series Out May 5
  2. Ethereum Miners Raked in $1.29 Billion in March Revenue Bucking Downward Trend
  3. Android Malware Linked to Russian Attackers Discovered, Can Record Audio and Track Your Location
  4. Solana Labs, Coinbase Ventures Among Investors to Pour $35 Million in ‘Fractal’ NFT Platform
  5. Samsung HW-Q990B, HW-S800B Soundbars With Dolby Atmos Support Launched
  6. Space Debris Found in Rural India Likely From China Rocket
  7. IIT Guwahati Unveils Tech to Standardise Electric Vehicles for Indian Drive Cycles
  8. Android 13 May Allow 2 Carrier Connections on a Single eSIM: Report
  9. Twitter Exploring a Co-Author Feature, Lets Two Accounts Pen a Tweet
  10. US SEC Asks Companies to Account for Risks Related to Crypto Holdings in New Guidelines
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.