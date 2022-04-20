Technology News
loading

Russia Could Take to Bitcoin Mining to Evade Sanctions, Warns IMF in New Global Financial Stability Report

There have been repeated concerns from executives of several nations that Russia could use crypto to dodge economic sanctions.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 20 April 2022 12:49 IST
Russia Could Take to Bitcoin Mining to Evade Sanctions, Warns IMF in New Global Financial Stability Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Executium

Russia could use cryptocurrency mining to evade sanctions, according to the IMF

Highlights
  • The IMF has published a 'Global Financial Stability' report
  • Russian miners claimed 11 percent of BTC mining revenue in 2021
  • The IMF has suggested countries to adhere by FATF standards

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is encouraging global policymakers to develop standards for crypto in response to growing concerns highlighted by the war in Ukraine. In its Global Financial Stability Report published on April 19, the IMF directly addressed crypto's potential use in sanctions evasion by Russia and its potential to threaten the stability of existing financial systems through the changing banking landscape. Sanctioned nations could monetise domestic energy supplies, which cannot be exported abroad, by mining crypto currencies such as Bitcoin, an IMF reveals in the report.

The global financial system has seen increasing "cryptoization" amid the war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the IMF. Though much of this is due to general trading activity, the IMF warned that it could be used as a means of circumventing identification checks in capital flows, essentially, a means of anonymously transacting overseas. While the magnitude of capital flows to sanctioned actors is “relatively contained,” the IMF said that it still presents “risks to financial integrity.”

“Regulators in the US and UK, among others, have urged firms in their jurisdictions, including the crypto asset sector, to increase vigilance with regard to potential Russian sanction evasion attempts,” the IMF wrote in the report.

“Over time, sanctioned countries could also allocate more resources toward evading sanctions through mining,” the report continued. “The monetisation happens directly on blockchains and outside the financial system where the sanctions are implemented. Miners can also generate revenues directly from users that pay transaction fees to miners.”

To mitigate these risks, the IMF recommended that nations focus on the implementation of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards, which included a travel rule for crypto assets that require exchanges to transmit sender and recipient identification information, as well as implementing additional laws and regulations on foreign exchange and capital flow management to cover crypto.

The IMF estimates that of total Bitcoin mining revenues, which last year reached $1.4 billion (roughly Rs. 10,695 crore), Russian miners could have captured close to 11 percent while Iranian miners captured three percent.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, IMF, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Mining, EU, Russia, Ukraine, Russia Ukraine War, Ukraine Russia Crisis
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Moto E32 Price, Renders, Specifications Leaked; Triple Rear Camera Setup and 5,000mAh Battery Tipped
Oppo Pad Price in India, Launch Timeline Tipped; Oppo Reno 8 Series Said to Debut Around the Same Time

Related Stories

Russia Could Take to Bitcoin Mining to Evade Sanctions, Warns IMF in New Global Financial Stability Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Okinawa Clarifies Cause of Dealership Fire That Raised Eyebrows
  2. Redmi 10A Debuts in India Priced Under Rs. 10,000 With Up to 64GB Storage
  3. Moon Knight Episode 4 Recap: Taking a Cue From Legion?
  4. Oppo F21 Pro 5G Goes on First Sale in India Today
  5. Yamaha YH-L700A Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Review
  6. OnePlus 10R 5G, Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch
  7. Xiaomi Pad 5 India Launch on April 27: All You Need to Know
  8. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of India Launch
  9. Realme GT 2 RAM, Storage, Colours Tipped Ahead of India Release
  10. Airtel Reduced Amazon Prime Membership Validity With Postpaid Plans
#Latest Stories
  1. Indian Police Force: Rohit Shetty Takes His Cop Universe to Amazon Prime Video With Sidharth Malhotra
  2. Micromax In 2C Full Specifications, Renders Leaked; No Fingerprint Sensor
  3. OnePlus Nord N20 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched in the US: Price, Specifications
  4. Elon Musk Willing to Invest $15 Billion of Own Money to Buy Twitter: Report
  5. Oppo Pad Price in India, Launch Timeline Tipped; Oppo Reno 8 Series Said to Debut Around the Same Time
  6. Russia Could Take to Bitcoin Mining to Evade Sanctions, Warns IMF in New Global Financial Stability Report
  7. Redmi 10A Launched in India Priced Under Rs. 10,000 With Up to 64GB Storage: Price, Specifications
  8. Moto E32 Price, Renders, Specifications Leaked; Triple Rear Camera Setup and 5,000mAh Battery Tipped
  9. Tesla Earnings Could Be Affected by Shanghai Factory Shutdown Due to COVID-19
  10. HP Pavilion 15 (2022) With 12th Gen Intel Processor Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.