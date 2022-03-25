Technology News
loading

Russia Open to Bitcoin Payments for Energy Exports, Claims Energy Chief Pavel Zavalny

Russia is ready to accept anything other than “candy wrapper” fiat currencies like EUR or USD, according to Zavalny.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 25 March 2022 12:55 IST
Russia Open to Bitcoin Payments for Energy Exports, Claims Energy Chief Pavel Zavalny

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Mohd Azrin

Russian lawmaker Pavel Zavalny has indicated that Turkey and China can use Bitcoin

Highlights
  • Bitcoin is rallying in price following Russia's comments
  • Putin says "unfriendly countries" must pay for energy in rubles
  • Russia is the major gas supplier to European nations

Pavel Zavalny, Russia's chairman of the Energy Committee of the State Duma — the lower house of the Federal Assembly of Russia, has stated that the country would be open to selling energy for Rubles, gold, national currencies of friendly countries, or even Bitcoin. After naming "friendly" nations like China, Turkey, and Serbia and Russia's willingness to trade with them for their own currencies, Zavalny said, "The set of currencies can be different. It's standard practice." Zavalny also expressed support for President Vladimir Putin's decision to impose energy payments in Russian rubles to unfriendly countries.

According to Zavalny, Russia is ready to accept anything other than “candy wrapper” fiat currencies like EUR or USD. Zavalny's comments arrived at a press conference with the Russian government news outlet Russia Today, where he tried to explain how Russia would move away from selling its natural gas for US Dollars and Euros when global energy markets are overwhelmingly denominated in the two.

"We've been offering China to switch to transacting in national currencies, such as the ruble and the renminbi, for a while now. With Turkey, that would be the lira and ruble. Currency sets can be different; it's a common practice. If it would be necessary to trade with Bitcoin, we'd do it,” Zavalny stated.

The lawmaker also expressed support for President Vladimir Putin's decision to impose energy payments in Russian rubles to unfriendly countries. “If we can't store [the euro], acquire it, if the ability to settle in this currency with our counterparties, including those in Western Europe, is violated, then why should we trade for this currency?” Zavalny asked rhetorically. "We have lost all interest in euros and [US] dollars," he commented.

The move is a reaction to the tightening sanctions on Russia and its financial system, which have isolated the country's banks as well as its wealthiest citizens from much of the rest of the world.

It is also worth noting that Europe is heavily dependent on Russian natural gas for energy, leaving those markets open to trade despite pressure from the US to move away from them. While demanding Europe find rubles to pay for Russian gas is likely to harm those imports, it is part of a dwindling arsenal of countermeasures at Russia's disposal.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine Russia War, Russia Ukraine Crisis
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Ambrane FitShot Surge With Inbuilt Games, Breath Training Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Airtel 5G to Roll Out Soon After Spectrum Auction Concludes, Plans Could Be Similar to 4G Tariffs: Report

Related Stories

Russia Open to Bitcoin Payments for Energy Exports, Claims Energy Chief Pavel Zavalny
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A52s Users Facing Issues After Android 12 Update: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Details
  3. BSNL 4G to Be Rolled Out Soon, 5G by Other Telcos Launching By Year-End
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India on March 31
  5. Airtel Xstream Box Price Cut, OTT Subscriptions Bundled
  6. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  7. Vi MiFi Portable 4G Wireless Router for Postpaid Users Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Teased on Amazon: All Details
  9. Airtel 5G to Roll Out Soon After Spectrum Auction Concludes, Executive Says
  10. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 During March 24 India Restock
#Latest Stories
  1. EU, US Reach Preliminary Deal to Avoid Disruption in Data Flows
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India Getting Lamborghini With Latest Update, Players Can Now Access 8 New Skins
  3. Apple Says Resolved iMessage Issues After Third Services Outage This Week
  4. Samsung Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Ukraine War Has Potential to Speed Up Digital Currency Adoption: BlackRock CEO Larry Fink
  6. Glance to Bring NFT Games on Lockscreen, Buys India’s Gambit Sports Firm
  7. New State Mobile 'Play Erangel 2051' Event Goes Live; Limited-Time Challenges, Special Rewards
  8. BSNL 4G Services to Be Rolled Out Soon, 5G Services by Other Telcos to Be Live by Year-End: Minister
  9. Realme 9 Series Smartphone With 108-Megapixel Camera Tipped to Launch in India in April
  10. US Postal Service Doubles Number of EV Delivery Trucks in Initial Order
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.