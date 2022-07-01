Technology News
loading

OneCoin Ponzi Scheme Mastermind Ruja Ignatova Added to FBI's Top Ten Most Wanted List

Investigators accuse the fugitive of defrauding victims out of more than $4 billion (roughly Rs. 31,580 crore).

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 1 July 2022 18:18 IST
OneCoin Ponzi Scheme Mastermind Ruja Ignatova Added to FBI's Top Ten Most Wanted List

Photo Credit: Reuters/ Carlo Allegri

The FBI's move arrives within weeks of Europol adding Ignatova to its most wanted list

Highlights
  • Investigators say the OneCoin project had no blockchain
  • The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information on Ignatova
  • Europol added Ignativa to its list of most wanted criminals in May

Ruja Ignatova, the Bulgarian mastermind behind the infamous "One Coin" ponzi scheme, has been added to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI's) Ten Most Wanted list. Ignatova, who is also known as the self-appointed "crypto queen," has been accused of scamming her victims out of $4 billion (roughly Rs. 31,580 crore) with her fraudulent scheme. After marketing her sham cryptocurrency worldwide, the Bulgaria-born German citizen disappeared with stolen money back in 2017. Her current whereabouts remain unknown with law enforcement agencies struggling to find any trace.

The FBI has put up a $100,000 (roughly Rs. 79 crore) reward for Ignatova, who disappeared in Greece in October 2017 around the time US authorities filed a sealed indictment and warrant for her arrest.

In 2014, Ignatova launched OneCoin, ostensibly aiming to replace Bitcoin as the world's leading virtual money. Tapping a global network to market the coin to friends and family in exchange for their own payouts, she and her co-conspirators pulled in at least $3.4 billion (roughly Rs. 26,844 crore) and possibly over $4 billion (roughly Rs. 31,580 crore), according to court documents.

Officials said that OneCoin was not backed by any secured, independent blockchain-type technology as other cryptocurrencies are. Instead, they said, it was a classic ponzi scheme, in which early investors are encouraged to find others and then paid out by receipts from later investors.

The disappearance of one of the biggest crypto fraudsters in history is the subject of a new documentary (via Variety) fittingly called "Crypto Queen." The producers behind the project, which is supported by the UK's Channel 4 and other media companies, claim that it will contain unexpected revelations.

The crypto queen's brother, Konstantin Ignatov, remains free on bail pending sentencing. He was arrested back in 2019 for his involvement in the scheme, but his sentencing was adjourned since he was cooperating with US authorities.

The news also arrives within weeks of Europol, the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation adding Ignatova to its own most-wanted list of criminals.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, OneCoin, Crypto queen, Ruja Ignatova, FBI
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Noise Flair XL Neckband Earphones With Up to 80 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

OneCoin Ponzi Scheme Mastermind Ruja Ignatova Added to FBI's Top Ten Most Wanted List
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Price Allegedly Revealed on Amazon Germany Website
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Stranger Things 4 Volume 2
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Orders Going Live in India From Tomorrow: Flipkart
  4. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G First Impressions: Minor Improvements
  5. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  6. Samsung to Launch New Galaxy M-Series Smartphone in India on July 5
  7. Garmin Forerunner 955, 255 Series Launched in India: Details
  8. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  9. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Debuts in India
  10. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date Tipped: All Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Launches ‘Smart Upgrade Program’ for Neo QLED, The Frame, Crystal UHD TVs in Collaboration With Flipkart
  2. Disney+ Hotstar July 2022: Vikram, Ms. Marvel, Wimbledon, Koffee with Karan 7, and More
  3. PlayStation Plus July 2022 Free Games Official: Crash Bandicoot 4, Man of Medan, Arcadegeddon
  4. OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro India Launch Set for July 4: Specifications Detailed
  5. Tecno Spark 8P India Launch Teased, 50-megapixel Triple Rear Camera Confirmed
  6. OneCoin Ponzi Scheme Mastermind Ruja Ignatova Added to FBI's Top Ten Most Wanted List
  7. Noise Flair XL Neckband Earphones With Up to 80 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Apple Books App Not Working for Some Users After iOS 15.5 Update, Fix Coming Soon: Report
  9. China Cracks Down on Over 42,000 Counterfeit Investment Apps to Combat Telecom Network Crime
  10. ‘Boredjobs’: Owners of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs Can Now List Them for Brand Hirings
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.