Roxe Holdings Said to Go Public in $3.65 Billion Merger Deal With Goldenstone Acquisition

Roxe Holdings' SPAC deal could be announced later on Tuesday, the sources said.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 June 2022 03:20 IST
None of the Roxe investors plans to sell their stakes, the sources said

Highlights
  • SPAC deal bucks an unfavourable cryptocurrency market environment
  • Goldenstone raised just $57.5 million (nearly Rs. 440 crore) in its IPO
  • Roxe connects banks, payment firms and remittance companies

Blockchain-based payments company Roxe Holdings is nearing a deal to go public through a merger with blank check company Goldenstone Acquisition Limited at a combined valuation of $3.65 billion (nearly Rs. 28,500 crore), according to people familiar with the matter.

The deal bucks an unfavourable market environment with cryptocurrencies plunging in value and investors largely losing interest in special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) of this sort partly because of disappointing returns.

None of the Roxe investors plans to sell their stakes, the sources said. Goldenstone raised just $57.5 million (nearly Rs. 440 crore) in its initial public offering in March this year, a slither of the deal's value. Roxe investors are also entitled to an earnout for additional shares in the combined company if certain stock price targets are met, according to the sources.

A deal could be announced later on Tuesday, the sources said, requesting anonymity ahead of an official announcement.

Founded in 2019, Roxe connects banks, payment firms and remittance companies, facilitating cross-border payments using their private blockchain tokens. It does not use cryptocurrencies, whose market value has been volatile.

Bitcoin fell below $20,000 (nearly Rs. 15 lakh) on June 18 for the first time since December 2020. It has plummeted around 60 percent this year. The overall crypto market has slumped to around $900 billion (nearly Rs. 7,000 crore).

This would be Roxe's founder Haohan Xu's second SPAC merger this year after he agreed to take crypto exchange Apifiny public earlier this year in a $530 million (nearly Rs. 4,100 crore) deal.

About 600 SPACs that went public in the past couple of years are still trying to complete deals, according to data from Dealogic. A little over six months into 2022, 26 SPAC mergers have been terminated in the United States, according to data from industry tracker Spac Research. That compares with a total of 18 in the whole of 2021, and seven in 2020.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Roxe, SPAC, SPAC deals, Bitcoin, crypto market
