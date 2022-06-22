US' Rolling Stone magazine has entered into its second phase of the partnership with Bored Apes Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT series. The New York-headquartered magazine will be releasing special edition of digital collectibles with BAYC on Wednesday, June 22. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) around Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) will also be dropped as part of Rolling Stone's new NFT series. The sales of these NFTs will only be facilitated in ApeCoin amounting to $100 (roughly Rs. 7,832).

BAYC, the celebrity-favourite NFT collection, posted about its collaboration with Rolling Stone on Twitter.

Gm apes - we're stoked for the first night of ApeFest. To kick things off, we're excited to announce that we've teamed up with @RollingStone again for two 1/1 NFTs (one BAYC and one MAYC). pic.twitter.com/MYlEGt954h — Bored Ape Yacht Club (@BoredApeYC) June 20, 2022

BAYC NFTs depict variations of cartoonised, bored-looking apes. Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, Madonna, and Jimmy Fallon among several other celebrities possess BAYC NFTs.

Rolling Stone, back in November 2021, had auctioned two digital magazine covers alongside 2,500 limited-edition physical paper zines featuring Bored Ape images on its main page. The public response to this launch was seemingly ecstatic.

A story in two parts. :banana::moneybag:



Did you cop the BAYC x Rolling Stone magazines today?



Starting November off with a BANG :boom: pic.twitter.com/ye0BRQOlHm — GFNF (@GFNF__) November 1, 2021

This time, the auction of these awaited one of each, BAYC and MAYC NFTs will be on for just four hours.

With NFT-owning becoming a trend among crypto holders and celebrities, platforms like the New York Stock Exchange have applied to operate as an NFT marketplace in the future.

In March, the floor price of BAYC NFTs for instance, soared by over 25 percent. The development was triggered after BAYC parent Yuga Labs acquired two other popular NFT collections — CryptoPunks and Meebits.

As per reports, the volume of NFT sales crossed $25 billion (roughly Rs. 1,84,700 crore) in 2021.

In February, the world's first NFT vending machine was established in New York City that allows non-crypto holders to purchase digital collectibles via their debit and credit cards.