Technology News
loading

Robinhood Stocks Rally as FTX Founder Acquires 7.6 Percent Stake in Crypto-Stock Exchange

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried purchased 56 million Robinhood shares for reportedly $648 million (roughly Rs. 5,013 crore).

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 13 May 2022 16:22 IST
Robinhood Stocks Rally as FTX Founder Acquires 7.6 Percent Stake in Crypto-Stock Exchange

Photo Credit: Reuters/ Robinhood

Launched in 2013, Robinhood added crypto trading in 2018

Highlights
  • Bankman-Fried's Emergent Fidelity Technologies bore expense
  • FTX founder had begun purchasing HOOD stocks in March
  • Purchase closed earlier this week

The Robinhood crypto-stock exchange is bathing in market bliss after Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of crypto exchange FTX, purchased 7.6 percent stake in the company in a deal that reportedly costed the billionaire $648 million (roughly Rs. 5,013 crore). The expense was taken over by Emergent Fidelity Technologies, where Bankman-Fried is the sole director and majority owner. Soon after the deal closed, Robinhood shares soared between 24-30 percent. The development comes days after Robinhood shares had nosedived due to its “corporate conduct”.

Robinhood also confirmed the development on Twitter on Friday, May 13, where it called Bankman-Fried's investment “attractive”.

Previously a stock trading platform, Robinhood added crypto trading to its service portfolio in 2018. It caught the attention of the FTX founder mid-March when he began purchasing Robinhood stocks. The purchase closed this week, CoinTelegraph said in a report.

The billionaire entrepreneur is not looking to pitch any structural or functional changes to Robinhood, and has backed his decision by calling it a worthy investment.

Back in April, Robinhood shares had plummeted after the company decided to let go of nine percent of its full-time work force.

The company, at the time, backed its decision saying that it was shutting down several duplicated roles and job functions that were generated between 2019 and 2021 when its employee count swelled to 3,800 from 700.

Despite corporate fluctuations, Robinhood has been accelerating efforts to introduce new crypto-centric products and services.

In January this year, Robinhood released a beta test version of its crypto wallet service for 1,000 waitlisted customers.

In April last year, Robinhood also purchased UK-based crypto firm called Ziglu.

Recently, in its 2022 first quarter report, Robinhood revealed that 18 percent of its net revenue came from crypto-related transactions.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Robinhood, Crypto Trading, Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Tesla Said to Put India Entry Plan on Hold After Deadlock on Tariffs
Elon Musk-Twitter Deal Now Temporarily on Hold: 10 Points to Know

Related Stories

Robinhood Stocks Rally as FTX Founder Acquires 7.6 Percent Stake in Crypto-Stock Exchange
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  2. RRR: How, When, and Where Can I Watch Online in India?
  3. Tesla Said to Put India Entry Plan on Hold After Deadlock on Tariffs
  4. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched: All Details
  5. Motorola Edge 30 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched in India: All Details
  6. Motorola Edge 30 First Impressions : Sleek and Powerful
  7. How to Pre-Order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, GT7 Bundle in May 13 India Restock
  8. OnePlus Nord 2T Launch Date May Be Set for May 19: All Details
  9. Elon Musk Says $44-Billion Twitter Deal on Hold
  10. OnePlus Nord Buds Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal Says Only 2.5 Players Left in India's Telecom Sector
  2. Realme Watch SZ100 Smartwatch Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Colour Options Leaked
  3. Android Auto New Interface, Suggested Replies Soon; Cars With Google Built-In to Get YouTube, Other Video Streaming Apps
  4. Moto G82 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Shanghai High Court Categorises Bitcoin as Virtual Property Subject to Legal Protection
  6. Elon Musk-Twitter Deal Now Temporarily on Hold: 10 Points to Know
  7. Robinhood Stocks Rally as FTX Founder Acquires 7.6 Percent Stake in Crypto-Stock Exchange
  8. Tesla Said to Put India Entry Plan on Hold After Deadlock on Tariffs
  9. Apple No Longer World’s Most Valuable Company, Dethroned by Saudi Aramco
  10. Elon Musk Says $44-Billion Twitter Deal on Hold
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.