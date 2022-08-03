Technology News
loading

Robinhood's Crypto Arm Fined $30 Million by New York State Department of Financial Services

Robinhood Crypto would also be required to retain an independent consultant to evaluate its compliance practices, as part of the settlement.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Input From Reuters | Updated: 3 August 2022 01:24 IST
Robinhood's Crypto Arm Fined $30 Million by New York State Department of Financial Services

Photo Credit: Reuters

Th firm said it made "significant progress" in building its legal, compliance and cybersecurity programs

Highlights
  • Robinhood Crypto has been fined by a New York State financial regulator
  • The firm must pay a fine of $30 million (roughly Rs. 230 crore)
  • Robinhood Crypto has faced several regulatory probes

New York State's financial regulator has fined the crypto arm of Robinhood $30 million (roughly Rs. 230 crore) for alleged violations of anti-money-laundering, cybersecurity and consumer protection rules. The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) said on Tuesday that Robinhood Crypto did not devote sufficient resources to address compliance and cybersecurity risks. The online trading app has been at the center of several regulatory probes, including those sparked by last year's frenzy in meme stocks.

"We are pleased the settlement in principle reached last year and previously disclosed in our public filings is now final," Cheryl Crumpton, associate general counsel of litigation and regulatory enforcement at Robinhood, said on Tuesday.

The company has made "significant progress" in building its legal, compliance and cybersecurity programs, Crumpton added.

As part of the settlement, Robinhood Crypto would also be required to retain an independent consultant to evaluate its compliance practices, the NYDFS said.

Earlier this year, the US-based stock trading and investing firm announced that it was building a non-custodial wallet that would allow its customers to have total control of their crypto in Web 3. Robinhood said that this multichain Web3 wallet would be launched as a standalone app.

Customers would be able to hold the keys for their own crypto and access decentralised apps (dApps) to trade and swap crypto with no network fees, store non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and connect to NFT marketplaces, earn yield using their assets, and access a variety of crypto assets.

At the time, Robinhood customers could join the non-custodial wallet by signing up for a waitlist. A beta program is expected to be available later this summer, and Robinhood noted that the wallet is set to be deployed fully by the end of the year.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Robinhood, Robinhood Crypto, Cryptocurrency
ED Probing WazirX in 2 Cases, Transactions With Binance 'Cloaked in Mystery', Says MoS Finance

Related Stories

Robinhood's Crypto Arm Fined $30 Million by New York State Department of Financial Services
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  2. How to Identify Font in Any Image
  3. How to Use 2 WhatsApp Accounts on 1 Phone
  4. Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Unveiled
  5. 5G Spectrum Auction: Reliance Jio Becomes Top Spender Among Leading Telcos
  6. Realme Watch 3 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  7. Five Free Smartphone Apps to Track TV Shows and Movies
  8. Top 5 Most Popular Cooking Apps Downloaded During Lockdown in India
  9. PSA: You Might Want to Read FaceApp’s Legal Terms Before Using It
  10. Google May Pay Apple $15 Billion to Remain Default Search Engine on Safari
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's James Webb Telescope Captures Colourful Cartwheel Galaxy: Details
  2. Robinhood's Crypto Arm Fined $30 Million by New York State Department of Financial Services
  3. ED Probing WazirX in 2 Cases, Transactions With Binance 'Cloaked in Mystery', Says MoS Finance
  4. Taiwan Website Attacks Likely Caused by Chinese 'Hacktivists', Researchers Say
  5. Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi Issued Notices for Tax Evasion, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Says
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Tipped to Launch With 10W Fast Charger, Pricing Tipped Ahead of Launch: Details
  7. Unity Said to Spin Off China Unit in Bid to Fuel Expansion in Largest Games Market
  8. Microsoft Outlook Lite for Android Released in India, Several Other Countries: Details
  9. Nancy Pelosi’s Plane to Taiwan Becomes World’s Most Tracked Flight, Website Claims
  10. Uber Drivers, Delivery Agents Grow to 5 Million; Turns Cash Flow Positive for First Time in Bumper Quarter
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.