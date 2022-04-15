Technology News
loading

Robinhood CEO Calls Dogecoin ‘Future Currency of Internet’, Says Gas Fee Reduction Is a Must

Vladimir Tenev posted a thread of 12 tweets, outlining the roadmap towards larger Dogecoin adoption.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 15 April 2022 15:04 IST
Robinhood CEO Calls Dogecoin ‘Future Currency of Internet’, Says Gas Fee Reduction Is a Must

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Kanchanara

Dogecoin was created as a joke in 2013 by developers Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus

Highlights
  • Robinhood has been offering DOGE for trade since 2018
  • Tenev sees potential in DOGE to become everyday-use-crypto
  • Tenev has advised DOGE developers to bring in some changes

Vladimir Tenev, the CEO of stocks and crypto trading platform Robinhood, has batted in favour of meme-based cryptocurrency, the Dogecoin. Tenev noted that the transaction fees linked to Dogecoin at present needs to be “vanishingly small”, something that Tesla chief Elon Musk has also said in the past. Tenev believes that Dogecoin has the potential to emerge as a usable asset for day-to-day payments and online transactions with just a few tweaks and improvements from the end of the developers.

Tenev posted a Twitter thread of 12 posts, outlining the roadmap towards larger Dogecoin adoption.

The Robinhood chief highlighted that the block size and the block time of Dogecoin are key areas that require improvement before the cryptocurrency inches closer to becoming widely adopted.

Block time is the amount of the time it takes for the miners or validators to verify transactions within one block and produce a new block within that blockchain. The block size, refers to the capacity of data storage that each block of a particular blockchain supports. Dogecoin exists on its own blockchain.

Dogecoin currently has a 1MB block size and a 1-minute block time that can give an output of 40 transactions per second (TPS).

Meanwhile, the present gas fee, or transaction charge on Dogecoin is — roughly $0.003 (roughly Rs. 0.23) per transaction — small enough to put the dog-coin as an e-currency frontrunner, a CoinTelegraph report said.

The more this gas fee reduces, the more Dogecoin gets a change to become a fiat substitute.

Last year, Musk had had also highlighted the reduction of gas fee in DOGE transactions as the need of the hour.

The multi-billionaire already accepts DOGE as a payment mode for some of Tesla's merchandises.

In fact, American movie theatre chain, AMC Theatres also accept Dogecoin as a payment option for select services.

Robinhood itself, added DOGE to its crypto listing back in 2018. That year, the meme coin alone accounted for over 30 percent of its crypto trading revenue.

Inspired by Dogecoin's success, Robinhood has recently added Shiba Inu also to its list of tradeable cryptocurrencies.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Robinhood, Dogecoin, Doge, Cryptocurrency
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Apple, Dell, Lenovo More Companies Face Shipment Delay Due to China COVID-19 Curbs

Related Stories

Robinhood CEO Calls Dogecoin ‘Future Currency of Internet’, Says Gas Fee Reduction Is a Must
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Electric Sedan Launched in India
  2. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to Launch in India on April 28
  3. Smartphone Catches Fire Mid-Air on IndiGo Flight
  4. Tata Play Brings Access to 4 OTT Platforms at an Affordable Price
  5. OnePlus Ace Launch Date Set for April 21, Specifications Revealed
  6. Review: Netflix’s Mai Makes Sakshi Tanwar Play an Unconvincing Avenger
  7. Apple Said to Be Working on at Least 9 New M2 Mac Models
  8. Moto G52 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Vivo X80 Spotted on Google Play Console With Dimensity 9000 SoC
  10. Realme TechLife Convertible Air Conditioners Launched in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition Dynasties of India Expansion Adds Bengalis, Dravidians, Gurjaras
  2. OnePlus 10R 5G Confirmed to Pack MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC, OnePlus Ace Pops Up in Live Images
  3. Oppo K10 China Variant with Dimensity 8000 SoC Spotted on TENAA
  4. Robinhood CEO Calls Dogecoin ‘Future Currency of Internet’, Says Gas Fee Reduction Is a Must
  5. Apple, Dell, Lenovo More Companies Face Shipment Delay Due to China COVID-19 Curbs
  6. Realme Q5 Pro Launch Confirmed to Take Place on April 20; Design, Specifications Teased
  7. Battlegrounds Mobile India Fixes Multiple Issues With Latest Patch Update: All You Need to Know
  8. Google Lens on Chrome Desktop Now Includes Copy Text, Translate, Image Source Features
  9. The Witcher Season 3 Cast Adds Shang-Chi Star Meng'er Zhang, Robbie Amell From Amazon's Upload
  10. Elon Musk Wants to Wipe Off Crypto Bots, Potential Scam Posts as He Proposes Twitter Takeover
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.