Technology News
loading

Rio De Janeiro to Become First City in Brazil to Accept Property Tax in Crypto

Rio’s Finance Secretary Pedro Paulo states that integrating cryptocurrencies into the payment of taxes is just the beginning.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 28 March 2022 18:47 IST
Rio De Janeiro to Become First City in Brazil to Accept Property Tax in Crypto

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Eduardo Paes

Rio de Janeiro plans to accept Bitcoin payments for real estate taxes starting in 2023

Highlights
  • Rio De Janeiro is Brazil's most populated city
  • Rio plans to involve NFT-based governance policies in the future
  • Crypto payments will expand to more services in the future

Rio De Janeiro, Brazil's most populous city, is taking major strides towards becoming a global crypto hub and is set to become the first Brazilian city to accept property tax (IPTU) payments in crypto, starting in 2023. According to a note that comes from Rio de Janeiro's City Hall, the city will hire several companies that will be responsible for converting cryptocurrencies into the Brazilian real — the official currency of Brazil. The city also plans to develop its own collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that will feature images of Rio de Janeiro's most famous tourist spots.

As per a report by Bloomberg, the proposal to allow the payment of property tax, known as 'Imposto sobre a propriedade predial e territorial urbana' or IPTU, in crypto was first made back in January by Eduardo Paes, the mayor of Rio. Mayor Paes has now confirmed that the proposal has been adopted during Criptoatividade Carioca, an event organised by the municipal secretariats of Finance and Planning, and Economic Development, Innovation and Simplification.

During the event, secretaries Pedro Paulo and Chicão Bulhões also presented the report of the Cripto Rio study. The study was carried out by a designated working group established at the beginning of the year to evaluate Rio's plan to invest 1 percent of the city's treasury in crypto and to create the city's cryptocurrency.

Rio's Finance Secretary Pedro Paulo further noted that integrating cryptocurrencies into the payment of taxes is just the beginning as the city plans to expand to more services in the future.

Back in February, the economic affairs committee of Brazil's Senate unanimously greenlit a bill regulating the local cryptocurrency market. The text of the legislation defines virtual assets and the responsibilities of service providers while specifying criminal liability and fines for breaking specific rules.

In the meantime, the central bank of Brazil is actively working on developing its own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). Earlier this month, the central bank chose projects from such firms as Visa and Santander to assess the viability of developing a CBDC. The digital Brazilian real is expected to enter the testing phase in the second half of the year.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Brazil, CBDC, Rio De Janeiro
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Yatra Online Files for IPO to Raise Rs. 750 Crore
Malicious Apps Pretending as Crypto Wallets Found to Be Used for Stealing Funds From Android, iOS Users

Related Stories

Rio De Janeiro to Become First City in Brazil to Accept Property Tax in Crypto
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Introduces Rs. 259 'Calendar Month Validity' Prepaid Plan
  2. Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Catches Fire, Company Assures Investigation
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro India Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. How to Watch IPL 2022 Matches Online Live Globally
  5. Xiaomi to Launch New Redmi Note Smartphone Globally Tomorrow
  6. OnePlus 10R Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: All You Need to Know
  7. Poco X4 Pro 5G With a 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  8. How to Watch 2022 Oscars in India
  9. Oscars Winners 2022 — the Full List
  10. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
#Latest Stories
  1. ‘Will Give Birth to Red Tapism’: Member of Parliament Opposes 1 Percent TDS on Crypto Assets
  2. Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 2 Specifications, Display Sizes Tipped; Said to Get Improved Crease
  3. Malicious Apps Pretending as Crypto Wallets Found to Be Used for Stealing Funds From Android, iOS Users
  4. Rio De Janeiro to Become First City in Brazil to Accept Property Tax in Crypto
  5. Yatra Online Files for IPO to Raise Rs. 750 Crore
  6. Israeli Startup Brain.Space to Test Brain-Activity Gear on Mission to ISS
  7. Tecno Days Sale on Amazon India Brings Discounts on Pova 5G, Spark 8 Pro, More
  8. iPad Pro 2022 to Launch With M2 Chip and MagSafe Charging: Mark Gurman
  9. Realme 9 Reportedly Spotted on Company Website in India, Tipped to Feature 108-Megapixel Camera
  10. Nokia C01 Plus Gets New 32GB Storage Variant in India, 16GB Storage Variant Price Hiked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.