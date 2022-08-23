Technology News
loading

‘Return Correlations of BTC, Indian Stock Markets Have Risen Ten-Fold': IMF

At this point, as per the IMF, the correlation between the performances of crypto assets and the overall Asian equity markets stands hiked substantially.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 23 August 2022 13:58 IST
‘Return Correlations of BTC, Indian Stock Markets Have Risen Ten-Fold': IMF

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Hans

Thailand and Indonesia dwellers hold the maximum percentage of digital assets in Asia

Highlights
  • Indian stock markets are seeing more linkage to crypto sector
  • Individual and international investors in Asia driving crypto adoption
  • Crypto makes for the fifth largest asset class in Asia

Despite the prevailing regulatory uncertainty in India, the crypto industry seems to have collected a fandom. As per the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the return correlations of Bitcoin and the Indian stock market have increased ten-fold in the post-pandemic world. This is indicative of the limited risk diversification benefits of cryptocurrencies. At this point, as per the IMF, the correlation between the performances of crypto assets and the overall Asian equity markets stands hiked substantially.

The growing adoption of crypto by retail and institutional investors in Asia, many of whom also participate in the equity markets, has emerged among the key drivers of the increased interconnectedness of crypto and equity markets in Asia.

“We find that the rise in crypto-equity correlations in Asia has been accompanied by a sharp rise in crypto-equity volatility spillovers in India, Vietnam, and Thailand,” the IMF said in a blog post.

This is not the first report released recently that has highlighted the expansion of the crypto culture in the Asian continent.

Back in June, an Accenture report had detailed that in Asian nations like India, Vietnam, China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand, the holdings of crypto and other digital assets have risen multi-fold in recent years. The report said that the Asians with up to $1 million (roughly Rs. 7 crore) in the continent are investing in virtual assets in a bid to diversify their investment portfolios.

As per the findings, Thailand and Indonesia dwellers hold the maximum percentage of digital assets in Asia, followed by India, Singapore, and Thailand.

Meanwhile, India contributes up to seven percent on the chart representing the percentages of crypto and NFT holdings in Asia. This brings India ahead of Singapore, Japan, and Vietnam — reflecting six percent, three percent and four percent, respectively, in digital asset holdings on the Accenture survey graph.

For now, crypto makes for the fifth largest asset class in Asia.

While the IMF findings suggest a positive growth outlook for the crypto sector in Asia, it also paves way for concerning issues.

As per the post, this growing interconnectedness between the two asset classes permits the transmission of shocks that can impact financial markets.

The global financial body has called for the formulations of relevant legislations that would safeguard these growing number of crypto investors against financial risks as soon as possible.

“A significant effort is needed to address important data gaps that still prevent domestic and international regulators from fully understanding ownership and use of crypto and its intersection with the traditional financial sector,” the IMF noted.

While South Korea and Japan are experimenting with different elements of the cryptoverse like CBDCs and the metaverse, Thailand and Indonesia are focussing on incubating in-house crypto exchanges and tightening rules around crypto crimes.

In India, while start-ups are dabbing in experiments with crypto, Web3 and blockchain sectors, they are treading lightly due to the lack of clarity in regulations.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) favours a ban on the cryptocurrency sector, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the parliament in July.

Calling for a global support on crypto regulations, Sitharaman said the RBI is concerned that the involvement of cryptocurrencies in India's existing financial systems may have a destabilising effect on the monetary and fiscal stability of the nation.

Earlier this year, tax laws around virtual digital assets went live in India but the country still awaits an elaborate framework around the crypto sector.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Indian Stock Markets, Asia, Crypto Adoption
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Doogee S89 Series With Massive 12,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P90 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Troubled Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Fires 80 Percent of Its Employees to Cut Expenses

Related Stories

‘Return Correlations of BTC, Indian Stock Markets Have Risen Ten-Fold': IMF
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Be Manufactured in India: All Details
  2. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  3. Spider-Man: No Way Home Extended Cut Will Release in Hindi and English
  4. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
  5. NASA Releases Fresh Audio of the Eerie Sound of a Black Hole
  6. Apple Brings Self Service Repair For MacBook Air and MacBook Pro
  7. Motorola to Announce Three New Edge Series Smartphones on September 8
  8. Asus ZenFone 9 May Launch in India on August 23 as Asus 9z
  9. Ola's First Electric Car Could Be Priced Between Rs. 40 to 50 Lakh: Report
  10. iQoo Neo 7 Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Troubled Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Fires 80 Percent of Its Employees to Cut Expenses
  2. ‘Return Correlations of BTC, Indian Stock Markets Have Risen Ten-Fold': IMF
  3. ASRock Intel Arc A380 Graphics Card Appears in Indian Retail Without Any Official Launch
  4. Doogee S89 Series With Massive 12,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P90 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Samsung Could Launch a Crypto Exchange in South Korea in 2023, Claims Report
  6. Apple Adds Self Service Repair to MacBook Air and MacBook Pro
  7. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Price in India Slashed by Rs. 3,000: Here Is How Much It Costs Now
  8. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Price in India Slashed by Rs. 3,000: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  9. Spider-Man: No Way Home The More Fun Stuff Version to Release in Hindi and English
  10. iPhone 14 May Also Be Made in India, Apple Wary About High Standards for Product Secrecy: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.