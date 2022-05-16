Technology News
loading

Cryptocurrencies Can Result in Dollarisation of Indian Economy, RBI Officials Said to Warn Parliamentary Panel

RBI officials are said to have expressed their apprehensions about cryptocurrencies, said these pose challenges to the stability of the financial system.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 16 May 2022 12:18 IST
Cryptocurrencies Can Result in Dollarisation of Indian Economy, RBI Officials Said to Warn Parliamentary Panel

Cryptocurrencies have the potential to be a medium of exchange and replace the rupee

Highlights
  • BI officials said it will have a negative impact on the banking system
  • There are an estimated 15 million to 20 million crypto investors in India
  • No official data is available on the size of the Indian crypto market

Cryptocurrencies can lead to "dollarisation" of a part of the economy which would be against India's sovereign interest, top officials of the RBI have told a parliamentary panel, according to sources.

Briefing the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance chaired by former minister of state for finance Jayant Sinha, top officials of the RBI, including its governor Shaktikanta Das, clearly expressed their apprehensions about cryptocurrencies and said these pose challenges to the stability of the financial system, sources told PTI.

"It will seriously undermine the RBI's capacity to determine monetary policy and regulate the monetary system of the country," a member of the panel quoted RBI officials as saying.

Pointing out that cryptocurrencies have the potential to be a medium of exchange and replace the rupee in financial transactions both domestic and cross border, central bank officials said these currencies "can replace a part of monetary system it will also undermine the RBI's capacity to regulate the flow of money in the system".

Cautioning that besides being used for terror financing, money laundering, and drug trafficking, cryptos pose a bigger threat to the stability of the financial system of the country, the central bank officials said.

“Almost all cryptocurrencies are dollar-denominated and issued by foreign private entities, it may eventually lead to dollarisation of a part of our economy which will be against the country's sovereign interest,” the officials told the members.

Discussing the impacts of cryptocurrency, the RBI officials said it will also have a negative impact on the banking system as these being attractive assets people may invest their hard-earned savings in these currencies which may result in banks having lesser resources to lend.

In Union Budget presented earlier this year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced a tax on trading in cryptocurrencies and related assets like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) at a flat 30 per cent and one per cent of tax will be deducted at source (TDS) when any such transaction takes place.

There are an estimated 15 million to 20 million crypto investors in India, with total crypto holdings of around $5.34 billion (roughly Rs. 41,530 crore).

No official data is available on the size of the Indian crypto market.

The Sinha-led panel which has former GST council head Sushil Modi, former Union Ministers Manish Tewari and Saugata Roy as its members have been holding comprehensive deliberations with financial regulators.

As statutory bodies, both RBI and SEBI report to Parliament and the panel has the parliamentary responsibility to call upon the officials of these regulators over the financial and economic issues of the country.

Sinha, a pass out of IIT Delhi and MBA from Harvard Business School, was the Minister of State for Finance during the previous Modi government

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, RBI
Greens Glimmer for BTC, Majority Cryptocurrency as Crypto Market Shows Signs of Recovery

Related Stories

Cryptocurrencies Can Result in Dollarisation of Indian Economy, RBI Officials Said to Warn Parliamentary Panel
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. There May Be Invisible Walls In Space, According to New Research
  2. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  3. Realme Narzo 50 5G Design Leaked in Renders Ahead of May 18 Launch
  4. Modern Love Mumbai Review: Dhruv Sehgal Can’t Save Prime Video Anthology
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Series Set to Launch on May 23: All You Need to Know
  6. How to Watch Morbius and Fantastic Beasts 3 Online in India
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Launch Set for May 17, Different Design Teased
  9. Did NASA’s Mars Rover Just Spot an Alien Door? Take a Look at This Image
  10. DJI Mini 3 Pro With 60fps 4K Video Support Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Starts Receiving Stable Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Update in India
  2. Cryptocurrencies Can Result in Dollarisation of Indian Economy, RBI Officials Said to Warn Parliamentary Panel
  3. Greens Glimmer for BTC, Majority Cryptocurrency as Crypto Market Shows Signs of Recovery
  4. Airtel to Set Up New Technology Centre in Pune, Will Hire 500 Employees by Current Fiscal End
  5. Snoop Dogg Quips to Buy Twitter as Elon Musk Puts the Deal on Hold, Announces Series of Changes
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch Date Set for May 23: Expected Specifications
  7. Realme Narzo 50 5G Design Leaked in Renders Ahead of May 18 India Launch
  8. US, EU Said to Halt Subsidy Race to Encourage Chips Production, Move to Be Announced Soon
  9. Elon Musk Says Twitter’s Legal Team Accused Him of NDA Violation for Revealing Company’s Sample Size
  10. Foreign Crypto Players May Fear Navigating in India’s Uncertain Legal Climate: Unocoin Chief
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.