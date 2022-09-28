Technology News
loading

Qualcomm, Spanish Telco Telefonica to Work Together on Metaverse, Extended Reality Projects

The aim of this partnership is to foster projects that combine immersive devices with decentralised Web3 technologies.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 28 September 2022 15:32 IST
Qualcomm, Spanish Telco Telefonica to Work Together on Metaverse, Extended Reality Projects

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Julien Tromeur

Earlier this year, Qualcomm launched a Snapdragon Metaverse Fund of $100 million

Highlights
  • The companies aim to bridge the gap between metaverse and people
  • The firms aim to combine immersive hardware with Extended Reality (XR)
  • XR makes for an important technology backing metaverse

The metaverse sector has caught the eye of Spanish telecom giant Telefonica as well as US-based chipmaker Qualcomm. The two companies have joined forces to work jointly on promising metaverse projects that explores the potential of fully functional virtual universes. As part of their agreement, Telefonica has agreed to use Snapdragon Spaces to bridge the gap between its users as well as the metaverse. Launched in November last year, Snapdragon Spaces is an open mixed-reality (XR) platform for developing Augmented Reality (AR) software via Qualcomm's mobile hardware technologies.

The aim of this partnership is to foster projects that combine immersive devices with decentralised Web3 technologies.

“XR will bring a new dimension to the digital and real world, allowing people to communicate, do business, socialise and be entertained in new ways. We are preparing for this future and to bring the next evolution of the Internet, the metaverse, to life,” said Daniel Hernández, VP Devices and Consumer IoT (Internet-of-Things) at Telefonica in an official statement.

The metaverse market is expected to reportedly reach $800 billion (roughly Rs. 59,58,700 crore) by 2024.

Qualcomm's interest in the metaverse tech stemmed some time ago.

In January 2022, Qualcomm came into a partnership with Microsoft to develop custom chips that would control lightweight AR glasses for use by both consumers and businesses for metaverse apps.

Back in March for instance, the US-based chipmaker launched a Snapdragon Metaverse Fund of $100 million (roughly Rs. 760 crore). The funding is being spent on a grant programme for developers contributing in XR-backed gaming, media, and health reforms.

XR is an emerging technology that combines AR and Virtual Reality (VR) that can be packed in hardware such as smartphones, headsets, and smart eyewear.

“XR will redefine the way we live, work and socialise. At a pivotal time in the development and deployment of technology, we are excited to partner with Telefónica to grow active communities building the ecosystems of the future through Snapdragon Spaces, which we believe will unlock the power of XR and take it to the next level,” said Dino Flore, Vice President of Technology for Qualcomm Europe.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Metaverse, Telefonica, Qualcomm
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Elon Musk Seeks to End Pre-Approval of His Tweets, Calls SEC Mandate "Government-Imposed Muzzle"
iQoo 11 Pro Tipped to Sport 2K Resolution Display With 144Hz Refresh Rate

Related Stories

Qualcomm, Spanish Telco Telefonica to Work Together on Metaverse, Extended Reality Projects
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals Under Rs. 5,000
  2. Sony Bravia XR-55A80K Ultra-HD OLED Android TV Review
  3. Google Pixel 7 Pro Design, Colour Options Teased in Official New Video
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Laptops
  5. Logitech MX Mechanical Mini Review: A Hassle-Free Mechanical Keyboard
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Wearables
  7. JioPhone 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
  8. Hisense U7H Series, A7H Tornado 2.0 Smart TVs Launched in India: Details
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Smartwatches, More Wearables
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Audio Products
#Latest Stories
  1. Tata Motors Launches Tiago EV as India's Most Accessible Electric Vehicle Brand
  2. Crypto.com Lands Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) License in France
  3. WhatsApp Reveals Critical Vulnerabilities in Older App Versions That Let Attacker Exploit Phones via Video Call
  4. Xiaomi 12T, 12T Pro Expected to Release During the October 4 Global Launch Event: All Details
  5. iPhone 14 Pro Users Report Random Restarting Issue While Charging, Apple Yet to Offer Fix
  6. ED Freezes Bitcoins Worth Over Rs. 12 Crore From Gaming Platform E-Nuggets
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Laptops Across Budgets
  8. Infinix Zero 20 Tipped to Launch on October 5; May Feature 108-Megapixel Cameras, Dimensity G99 SoC
  9. IMF Says Proof-of-Stake Approach Could Give Crypto Exchanges, Wallet Providers Too Much Decision-Making Power
  10. Bitcoin Fails to Clear $20,000 Mark as Crypto Prices Reverse Tuesday's Gains
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.