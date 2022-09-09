Technology News
loading

Puma Launches Its First Metaverse Experience With NFTs Redeemable as Real Sneakers

Puma's Black Station project is accessible via "a hyper-realistic digital lobby space" that contains three portals.

Written by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 9 September 2022 22:22 IST
Puma Launches Its First Metaverse Experience With NFTs Redeemable as Real Sneakers

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Puma

Puma's Futrograde NFTs are a part of this years New York Fashion Week

Highlights
  • FTR, a creative venture firm, designed Puma’s Black Station
  • Puma's metaverse website will grant access to its recent NFTs
  • Puma has dabbled with NFTs in the past

Puma, the German sports apparel giant, has announced the unveiling of its first-ever metaverse website experience called Black Station. It features exclusive non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with limited edition redeemable physical sneakers which will be launched as part of its ‘Futrograde' show during the ongoing New York Fashion Week (NYFW). Puma Black Station is meant to be an immersive and interactive portal for consumers to experience the future of the brand. Puma now joins Adidas Originals as the latest sportswear brand to launch digital collectibles.

On the metaverse website, visitors will enter a hyper-realistic digital lobby space with three separate portals. The first two portals, accessible from September 7, will unveil exclusive never-seen-before Nitro NFRNO and Nitro Fastroid sneakers linked to Puma's recent Nitropass NFT mint. The sneakers made their debut at NYFW.

The Black Station metaverse is created by venture company FTR. The metaverse is designed with Unreal Engine 5 with support for cutting-edge graphics.

“Twenty years ago, Black Station was Puma's home for our most innovative designs in fashion," said Adam Petrick, Puma's Chief Brand Officer. "Given the boundaries we are pushing from a product design and digital standpoint, we found it fitting to bring Black Station back as a new portal for digital exploration across fashion, sport performance, our heritage classics, and innovation."

It is worth noting that this is not Puma's first foray into Web 3. Earlier this year, Puma integrated NFTs in a sponsorship campaign with football club Manchester City, including limited edition NFTs of Puma boots worn by footballer Sergio Aguero.

Puma's Futrograde collection is the latest in a trend of clothing and luxury brands releasing physical items tied to digital assets, called “phygitals.” In May of this year, the luxe brand Prada released NFTs that could be redeemed for physical items like shirts.

Puma's use of a metaverse space is not new either. Brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Estee Lauder have designed similar spaces for individuals to browse digital representations of their products up-close.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Web3, Puma, Metaverse, NFT
Nothing Phone 1, Google Pixel 6a Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Prices Announced: Offers, Specifications

Related Stories

Puma Launches Its First Metaverse Experience With NFTs Redeemable as Real Sneakers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Nothing Phone 1, Pixel 6a Discounts Revealed
  2. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  3. Oppo F21s Pro Series to Launch in India Soon: Details
  4. Amazon Kickstarter Deals: Best Offers on Smartphones, Smartwatches, More
  5. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Series Announced: All You Need to Know
  6. Realme GT Neo 3T Will Launch in India on September 16: Details
  7. iPhone 14 Series Pre-Orders Begin in India: All You Need to Know
  8. Google Pixel 6a Review: Get It for the Cameras
  9. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Neo With Snapdragon SoCs Launched: Details
  10. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Main Sensor Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Puma Launches Its First Metaverse Experience With NFTs Redeemable as Real Sneakers
  2. EU to Announce Cyber Resilience Act Aimed at Risky Smart Devices on September 13
  3. Nothing Phone 1, Google Pixel 6a Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Prices Announced: Offers, Specifications
  4. Binance US Launches High-Yield Ether Staking Service Ahead of Ethereum's 'Merge' Event
  5. Qualcomm Win Confirmed as EU Regulators Won't Appeal Court Ruling Against $1 Billion Fine
  6. Google Pays Billions to Industry Giants to Maintain Top Search Engine Spot, Says US DOJ
  7. Google Could Be Working on Second Foldable Phone With Triple Rear Cameras, High-End Tablet, Developer Claims
  8. WhatsApp for iOS May Get Option to View Messages by Date: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Tipped to Get Same Screen Size, Resolution as Galaxy S22
  10. Amazon Kickstarter Deals: Best Offers on Smartphones, Smartwatches, TVs, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.