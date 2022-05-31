Technology News
loading

Prada Gears Up for New ‘TimeCapsule’ Collection With NFT Twist

These NFTs will be based on the Ethereum blockchain, which is a popular choice to back these virtual assets.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 31 May 2022 16:21 IST
Prada Gears Up for New ‘TimeCapsule’ Collection With NFT Twist

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Prada

Prada shared glimpses of its NFTs with its 1.6 million followers on Twitter

Highlights
  • Prada’s Timecapsule collection launching later this week
  • Corresponding NFTs will be airdropped to eligible buyers
  • Only 100 NFTs are being launched by Prada in this collection

Joining the list of luxury brands venturing into the Web3 space, Italian fashion label Prada is gearing up to take its next step into the NFT arena. The 109-year-old designer brand will be launching 100 non-fungible tokens (NFTs), or digital collectibles, to go along with their physical merch purchase from the new ‘Timecapsule' collection. These NFTs will be based on the Ethereum blockchain, which is a popular choice to back these virtual assets. Both, the Timecapsule collection as well as these NFTs will be released later this week.

Prada's new collection features unisex button-down shirts in black and white colours. These shirts have been designed in collaboration with artist Cassius Hirst, the son of UK's veteran millionaire artist, Damien Hirst.

The NFTs that will correspond with the purchase of these gender-neutral shirts, will be GIFs of a black or white pill capsule. Each NFT will carry a number associated with each physical shirt. Prada will airdrop these NFTs to eligible receivers.

The high-end fashion mammoth shared glimpses of its NFTs with its 1.6 million followers on Twitter.

The Aura Blockchain Consortium is backing the NFR drop by Prada.

This non-profit blockchain, headquartered in Switzerland, is designed by three luxury brands — LVMH (Louis Vuitton parent), Prada, and Cartier.

This is not Prada's first time into the NFT space.

In January this year, it partnered with sportswear brand adidas to release the "adidas for Prada re-source" collection on the Polygon blockchain.

“adidas and Prada reward holders of adidas Originals Into the Metaverse NFTs and bridge the gap for a new community of creators to join the innovative world of Web3,” the shoe brand had said in a statement at the time.

Lately, several luxury labels have been foraying into the digital assets category.

In recent months, Swiss luxury watchmaker Tag Heuer and Gucci started accepting crypto payments for their lavishly expensive products.

Earlier last week, French high-end fashion brand Balenciaga also enabled customers to purchase its products in Bitcoin and Ether.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Prada, NFT, Non Fungible Token
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Zyngo Announces to Deploy Over 18,000 Electric Vehicles Pan-India by 2023 End for Last-Mile Delivery

Related Stories

Prada Gears Up for New ‘TimeCapsule’ Collection With NFT Twist
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Airtel Brings 3 New Broadband Plans With Access to OTT Platforms, TV Channels
  3. Airtel Offers Complimentary 1GB Data for 3 Days to Select Users: Report
  4. Jio Game Controller With Up to 8-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  5. iQoo Neo 6 With Snapdragon 870 SoC, Triple Cameras Launched in India
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  8. Pixel 7 Alleged Prototype Appears on eBay Months Before Official Debut
  9. Vivo Y33e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. iQoo Neo 6 First Impressions: A Fresh Start
#Latest Stories
  1. Brazil Launches Blockchain Network for Its Public Institutions: Here's Why
  2. Shiba Inu’s Anonymous Founder ‘Riyoshi’ May Have Quit Crypto World, All Tweets Erased
  3. FAU-G to Soon Get a New Map Named Dugong Rock Island, Teaser Trailer Released
  4. Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro Stable ColorOS 12 Rollout Announced for India
  5. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Were the Best-Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 2022: Counterpoint Research
  6. Apple Continues to Lead as Global Smartwatch Market Grows 13 Percent YoY in Q1 2022: Report
  7. Google Pauses RCS Ads Coming on Messages App in India to Address User Complaints
  8. Greece, Saudi Arabia Said to Partner for Laying Fibre Optic Data Cable to Link Europe With Asia
  9. Samsung Takes Top Spot in Indian Tablet Market in Q1 2022, Beats Apple's Premium Tablets: Report
  10. The Longest Night Netflix Release Date Set for July 8; Teaser Trailer for Thriller Jailbreak Series Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.