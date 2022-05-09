Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Seals House Purchase Deal in Portugal’s Braga, Makes for First Real Estate Sale With Crypto

The development comes after the southern European nation recently legalised real estate deals with virtual currencies.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 9 May 2022 18:24 IST
Bitcoin Seals House Purchase Deal in Portugal’s Braga, Makes for First Real Estate Sale With Crypto

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Zome

The final deed of Portugal’s first BTC-real estate deal was transferred on May 5

Highlights
  • Thee BTC were given by the buyer to purchase the house
  • One BTC is priced at roughly Rs. 26.85 lakh presently
  • Several dignitaries were invited to witness the deal

A two-bedroom house in the Braga district of Portugal has sold for three Bitcoin, without conversion to Euros. The buyer purchased the property by paying directly in BTC. At the time of writing, one BTC is priced at roughly Rs. 26.85 lakh. This deal marks Portugal's first real estate sale, solely financed in a cryptocurrency. The development comes after the southern European nation recently legalised real estate deals with virtual currencies. The final deed was transferred on May 5.

Zome, a Portuguese real estate agency facilitated the sale with the help of law firm Antas da Cunha Ecija, and partners from Switzerland's Crypto Valley.

“The first Public Deed for the sale of a house with cryptocurrency in Europe was carried out today with the participation of Zome. This deed represents a historic milestone, the transfer of a digital asset to a physical asset — a house — without any conversion to euros,” Zome wrote in a Facebook post.

The Chairman of the Portuguese chamber of notaries was also kept in the loop, Bitcoin.com reported.

The “unique event” was also witnessed first-hand by Carlos Santos, the Chief Technology Officer at Zome, Nuno da Silva Vieira, partner at legal intelligence firm Antas da Cunha ECIJA, and Paulo Cardoso do Amaral, professor at the Catholic University of Lisbon.

“We believe that a new world of possible business in the real estate sector is opening up today! Once again we are at the forefront of the Web3 world, and we have other projects in development that will be presented very soon,” Zome added, hinting at more crypto-based sales lined up in the coming months.

Details of these scheduled deals remain undisclosed.

Portugal's Order of Notaries recently allowed real estate acquisitions to be completed fully with cryptocurrencies.

As per the Bank of Spain, Portugal's share in the volume of crypto transactions in the eurozone exceeds the weight of its gross domestic product (GDP) in the single currency area's economy, Bitcoin.com said in its report.

The European nation has been taking pro-crypto steps for a while now.

Back in April, Portugal's Bison Bank has bagged the licences to operate as a virtual asset service provider (VASP) in the southern European country.

Portugal identifies cryptocurrency as a currency, rather than an asset. Hence, there are no capital gains or personal income taxes on cryptocurrency unless it is somebody's only mode of income.

The country is also reportedly planning to ramp up blockchain development as part of its digital future roadmap.

As per research firm Triple-A, over 240 thousand people, 2.37 percent of Portugal's total population, owned cryptocurrency in 2021.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. Portugal
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Google Forms Web 3 Team to Help Developers of Next-Gen Apps With Necessary Infrastructure
India Begins Anti-Dumping Probe Against Select Optical Fibre Import From China, Indonesia and South Korea

Related Stories

Bitcoin Seals House Purchase Deal in Portugal’s Braga, Makes for First Real Estate Sale With Crypto
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Max Price, Specifications Leaked: All Details Here
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5 Spotted on BIS Ahead of India Launch
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. Is It Possible to Recreate Dinosaurs From Their DNA Like Jurassic Park?
  6. Motorola Edge 30 Tipped to Launch in India on May 12
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Poco F4 India Variant Allegedly Visits IMEI Database Ahead of Launch
  9. Realme GT 2 Pro Review: Exceeding Expectations
  10. Moto G82 Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk to Meet EU Industry Chief Thierry Breton Today to Discuss Free Speech, Global Supply Chain Issues
  2. India Smartphone Shipments Decline for Third Quarter in a Row, Xiaomi Retains Leadership: IDC
  3. OnePlus 10R Receiving OxygenOS 12 A.03 in India, Fixes Always-on Display Issues, More
  4. OnePlus Nord 2T Price, Design, Specifications Leaked via Unboxing Video Ahead of Launch
  5. US Said to Ramp Up Kaspersky Security Probe Amid Fears of Cyberattack During Ongoing Russia-Ukraine War
  6. India Begins Anti-Dumping Probe Against Select Optical Fibre Import From China, Indonesia and South Korea
  7. Bitcoin Seals House Purchase Deal in Portugal’s Braga, Makes for First Real Estate Sale With Crypto
  8. Ola, Uber, Other Cab Aggregators to Meet Government Over Unfair Trade Practices
  9. Google Forms Web 3 Team to Help Developers of Next-Gen Apps With Necessary Infrastructure
  10. US President Joe Biden Signs Pact With Internet Companies to Reduce Prices for Low-Income Americans
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.