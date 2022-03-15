Technology News
loading

Binance Temporarily Suspends Polygon Transactions Citing an Unidentified Network Issue

Binance’s administration has stated that withdrawal and deposit processes will reopen once the network stabilises.

Updated: 15 March 2022 19:18 IST
Binance Temporarily Suspends Polygon Transactions Citing an Unidentified Network Issue

Photo Credit: Polygon/ Vackground

Polygon is currently facing network-wide issues

Highlights
  • The Polygon network had a network upgrade recently
  • Binance is yet to allow transactions through the Polygon network
  • Polygon appears to have fixed the issue at their end already

Scalability platform Polygon appears to be dealing with a network-wide issue causing a transaction blockage as a result of which popular cryptocurrency exchange Binance has taken the step of temporarily stopp all withdrawals from the platform. According to the announcement on the official Binance website, deposits and withdrawals for the Polygon network have been suspended for the time being although a formal reason hasn't been cited yet. In the meantime, the exchange claims to be working with the Polygon network team in a bid to resolve the situation.

In a subsequent tweet, the Polygon team has responded stating that the "network is stable, and working fine" while adding that "Binance is upgrading its nodes, and currently syncing the block data, hence they have paused the deposit and withdrawal." The network issue appears to have occurred days after another Polygon network outage on March 11 which followed shortly after a network upgrade.

Following the outage on March 11, the project's team confirmed the issue and worked on identifying the "definitive" cause, which reportedly originated from an even earlier upgrade. In addition to it, the team revealed that there may have been a bug in the upgrade itself that caused a split between validators.

It is worth noting that the Polygon network is made up of three layers, each performing a distinct function. The Ethereum layer runs smart contracts while the Bor layer aids in generating blocks. The fault lies in the third Heimdall layer.

The suspected bug caused different Heimdall validators to be on different versions of the chain, thereby not reaching a complete consensus to greenlight transactions. While the outage was expected to last for a few hours and was also notified by the Polygon team, the 11-hour extended outage became a reason for concern for many projects as well as traders.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Polygon, Binance
Coinbase Announces NFT Marketplace, Date of Lauch Remains Undisclosed

Related Stories

Binance Temporarily Suspends Polygon Transactions Citing an Unidentified Network Issue
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Electronics
  2. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro RAM, Storage, and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 India Launch on March 17
  5. Oppo K10 Set to Launch in India on March 23
  6. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  7. Xiaomi 12 Series to Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  8. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: All Details
  9. Samsung to Launch 5 New Windows 11 Laptops in India on March 17
  10. Xiaomi 12 Series With Triple Rear Cameras Launched Globally: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. New State Mobile v0.9.26 Update to Arrive on March 17; Maintenance Schedule, Changelog Revealed
  2. Zomato Blinkit Said to Have Reached Merger Agreement in an All-Stock Deal
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G OxygenOS 12 Closed Beta Testing Programme Opens in India
  4. Binance Temporarily Suspends Polygon Transactions Citing an Unidentified Network Issue
  5. Coinbase Announces NFT Marketplace, Date of Lauch Remains Undisclosed
  6. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch Teased Officially, Launch Date Yet to Be Revealed
  7. Ukraine Launches Website for Cryptocurrency Donations in Partnership with FTX and Everstake
  8. Julian Assange Denied Permission to Appeal Extradition to US by UK's Top Court
  9. Data Usage in India Grew by Over 50 Percent in the Last 5 Years, 5G Arrival to Continue Trajectory: Nokia
  10. Ola Electric Unveils New Gerua Colour Edition for Ola S1 Pro, Purchase Window Will Open on March 17
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.