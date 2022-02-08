Technology News
loading

India-Based Polygon Raises $450 Million From Sequoia India, Tiger Global, Softbank, Other Prominent VC Firms

Polygon's latest fundraise will boost the platform’s scaling capabilities and could encourage the adoption of Web3 applications.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 8 February 2022 15:10 IST
India-Based Polygon Raises $450 Million From Sequoia India, Tiger Global, Softbank, Other Prominent VC Firms

Photo Credit: Polygon/ Vackground

The fundraise marks the first major Polygon funding round since 2017

Highlights
  • The funding round also saw participation from Kevin O'Leary
  • Polygon is making investments into zero-knowledge technology
  • Polygon is one of the most prominent Ethereum scalers

India-based Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development platform Polygon has raised $450 million (roughly Rs. 3,364 crore) in its first major financing round led by Sequoia Capital India, Tiger Global, SoftBank, and more than 40 other venture capital funds and prominent investors like the co-founder of alternative investment management platform Brevan Howard, Alan Howard, and crypto evangelist Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful from ABC's Shark Tank. Polygon claims that the money will allow the team to help scale Ethereum and accelerate the mass adoption of Web3 applications.

“Web3 builds on the early Internet's open-source ideals, enabling users to create the value, control the network and reap the rewards. Ethereum, scaled by Polygon, will be the bedrock of this next stage in the Web's evolution," said Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal in a statement announcing the fundraise. "Technological disruption didn't start with Web2, nor is it going to end there. That's why we are very excited to see some of the same firms that funded the previous round of innovation now being our Web3 vision."

Polygon is currently in the process of building a suite of scaling solutions, including Polygon PoS, Polygon Edge and Polygon Avail, which is similar to what Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers Web2 developers — a tool for every possible use case. The team is also investing in cutting-edge zero-knowledge (ZK) technology that will be key to onboarding the next billion users to Ethereum.

The funding round marks the first major Polygon funding round since 2017. The project's native token Polygon (MATIC) is the 15th largest crypto asset in terms of market valuation. Year-to-date, MATIC has gained 3,608 percent against the US dollar and, over the last week alone, MATIC has jumped 19.4 percent in value.

Shailesh Lakhani, managing director at Sequoia Capital India, is similarly bullish on the project's potential. "The platform of choice to build on the blockchain today is Polygon. Thousands of developers across a range of applications are choosing Polygon and their complete set of scaling solutions for the Ethereum ecosystem," she said.

This funding round comes amid additional news that Ryan Wyatt, previously head of gaming at YouTube, will join the scaling solution to lead its gaming and NFT arm, Polygon Studios, as Chief Executive Officer.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Polygon, Web3, Ethereum, Blockchain
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Realme Narzo 50A Prime Battery, Charging Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Getting Major Fitness-Related Software Update Globally

Related Stories

India-Based Polygon Raises $450 Million From Sequoia India, Tiger Global, Softbank, Other Prominent VC Firms
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Was Run Over by a Car: Here’s What Happened
  6. Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  7. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  9. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  10. Logitech POP Keys Keyboard, POP Mouse With Emoji Shortcuts Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra India Launch Set for Today: All Details
  2. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  3. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  5. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  6. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  8. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  9. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  10. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency